Data Scientist at Abantu Staffing Solutions

The Data Scientist is a key role to plan and implement E2E data analytics solutions and technology. As this is a new technology for the organisation, this senior role is key to achieve high quality analytics solutions.

At the start of the Innovation Hub team, the Data Scientist will define and implement the technical environment in close collaboration with IS to ensure all relevant tech components are available to implement data solutions.

Once the environment is set, the key responsibility is to identify and deliver data analytics cases and in the future potentially beyond the organisation (e.g. mobility services Sub Sahara).

This role deals with highly complex business topics that have medium to high impact across the organisation.

Responsibilities:

Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools

Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling

Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results

Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions

Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments

Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed

Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions

Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub

Guide and mentor junior team members

Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

ESSENTIAL:

University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or

Information Systems-degree

Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/ machine learning

Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/ or corporate processes

Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team

Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience

Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions

Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

PREFERRED:

Good understanding of general business processes

Delivered technical trainings to different stakeholders

Experience in working with Senior Management

Professional experience in working for a Tech company and/ or start-up

