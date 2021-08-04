Helpdesk / IT Support Consultat

We are urgently on the hunt for a young, energetic and qualified individual with a passion for IT to take up this junior role which could result in future career development.

Seeking ITIL and A+N+ certified individual to log client technical queries, ascertain level of support needed, desptach to 1st or 2nd line support technicians and follow up to ensure adherence to SLA’s.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

ITIL

A+N+ or similar qualification

3years experience within the IT industry and/or in an IT support role

Desired Skills:

IT Technician

Technical Support

About The Employer:

Awesome employer in the IT industry that proudly offers a happy working environment and massive opportunity for development

