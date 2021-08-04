Imperial creates value of R200bn in Nigeria and SA

In F2019 and F2020, Imperial created value of R146-billion and R98-billion for its stakeholders and communities in Nigeria and South Africa respectively, as confirmed by a recent Socioeconomic Impact Assessment study undertaken by Accenture.

“Imperial plays a key role in connecting Africa and the world and improving people’s lives with access to quality products and services. As a purpose-driven organisation with Environmental, Social and Governance imperatives embedded in our business strategy all our businesses remain committed to not just creating but sustaining value for all our stakeholders across our 25 countries of operation,” says Mohammed Akoojee, Imperial’s Group CEO.

“We take a holistic approach regarding value creation wherein value is created not only for Imperial but also for other stakeholders in the value chain, including the development of our communities and countries of operation.”

In assessing the direct and indirect value created for Imperial’s stakeholders, these reports commissioned by Imperial, for Nigeria and South Africa looked at its impact through five themes, namely Imperial’s Greatest Asset (people), serving as the “Gateway to Africa” (operations), reaching Beyond Imperial (external stakeholders), transforming by adopting a “Go Digital Go Green” approach (adoption of digital technologies and focus on reducing negative impacts on the environment) and Going the Extra Mile (Corporate Social Investment). Each of these themes was assessed through a framework that systematically considered value to society, value to the logistics industry and to market access, as well as value to partners.

In addition, the socioeconomic impact on society was reviewed in light of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Aspirations for 2063 defined by the African Union, as various countries, including South Africa, have acted to integrate the goals and targets into their national development plans to align policies and institutions behind them. Imperial’s contribution to the applicable goals and aspirations is highlighted throughout these reports.

“The outcome of the reports also supports Imperial’s objectives to continue to operate as a responsible corporate citizen that is committed to delivering sustainable value and extending its impact to all key stakeholders across the organisation’s value chain,” adds Akoojee.