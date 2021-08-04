Intermediate Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing Retail Giant with a large footprint on the African continent seeks the technical expertise of an Intermediate Test Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to perform testing activities for implementation of successful business solutions, defect fixes, Functional Testing, system enhancements, new applications testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents. You will be expected to verify and validate that the intended solution meets stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected. You will require Grade 12/Matric, a Degree/Diploma in IT or related field, be ISTQB/ISEB Certified, experience with Manual Testing, SQL, Remedy or similar, Test Management tools such as HP ALM/QC, API & Automated Test Tools such as QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python.DUTIES:

Test Planning.

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review.

Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).

Test execution, recording and defect logging.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities.

Prepare testing documents and perform internal testing.

Prepare Data templates for various objects.

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and provide support.

Execute the required changes through configuration.

Execute the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Identify Change Requests (CRs) and write System Proposals for them.

Prepare test scenarios and data for testing of CRs (Change Requests).

Test CRs (Change Requests) and prepare test results.

Integration with internal and external services and system.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Formal Education Grade 12/Matric.

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical).

Formal Software Testing training (e.g., ISTQB, ISEB).

Experience/Skills

Manual Testing.

SQL.

Remedy or similar CM.

Testing in a Retail environment.

Knowledge of Functional Testing, System Testing, End-to-end Scenario Testing, Integration Testing, Regression Testing.

Integration Testing with other related modules.

Test Management tools such as HP ALM/QC, API.

A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.

Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces.

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

Experience using an Automated Test Tools such as QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.

Specification of Functional / Non-functional test data requirements.

Advantageous

Coding.

HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT) & Load Runner.

