Java/Documentum ECM Developer/Maintenance Specialist (QATB1527) at Corporate Company

Long-term contract. South African citizens, Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number or Work Permit Holders may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Documentum Developer/Maintenance Specialist with 8 years’ experience. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Roslyn and home office. Must be willing and able to travel internationally (Europe & USA).
Travelling: Willing and able to travel internationally (Europe & USA)
Qualifications, skills and experience required:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience.
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required).
- ITIL certification (advantageous).
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
Job functions:
- Maintenance / development and support tasks of the Enterprise Content Management solution.
- Documentum including Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP, Xplore.
- To a less or degree it is additionally required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar- files, jobs and workflows in order to solve complex requirements and/or problems.
- Documentum roles and rights model.
- Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department. Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment.
- Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding document- and output management requirements.
- Keeping knowledge about underlying infrastructure master solutions, e.g. Unix, Storage.
- Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions.
- Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines of the Group.
- Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies.
- Provide or support all necessary IT documentation, e.g. master solution (external and internal view), maintenance handbook, IT security concept.
Technical/Functional skills:
- Good Knowledge of Documentum alt. another enterprise content management solution.
- [Email Address Removed] higher including: XPlore, Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP.
- Documentum interface technologies (DFC, WDK, REST).
- Linux application integration (SLES, NAS, SAN, shell, security- and systems management).
- Knowledge Database technologies – Oracle / Postgres.
- Encryption technologies and knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT solutions.
- ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
- Automation Processes.
Basic Knowledge of the following:
- Windows Server Administration.
- Application Server (Papaya).
- Business processes requiring document management.
Programming Skills: Java, Documentum Composer and ATC-Development Toolchain (Bitbucket, Jenkins)
Operation Tools: CMDB, Connect-IT.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange)