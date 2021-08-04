Java/Documentum ECM Developer/Maintenance Specialist (QATB1527) at Corporate Company

Aug 4, 2021

Long-term contract. South African citizens, Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number or Work Permit Holders may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Documentum Developer/Maintenance Specialist with 8 years’ experience. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Roslyn and home office. Must be willing and able to travel internationally (Europe & USA).

Travelling: Willing and able to travel internationally (Europe & USA)

Qualifications, skills and experience required:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience.
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required).
  • ITIL certification (advantageous).
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Job functions:

  • Maintenance / development and support tasks of the Enterprise Content Management solution.
  • Documentum including Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP, Xplore.
  • To a less or degree it is additionally required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar- files, jobs and workflows in order to solve complex requirements and/or problems.
  • Documentum roles and rights model.
  • Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department. Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment.
  • Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding document- and output management requirements.
  • Keeping knowledge about underlying infrastructure master solutions, e.g. Unix, Storage.
  • Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions.
  • Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines of the Group.
  • Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies.
  • Provide or support all necessary IT documentation, e.g. master solution (external and internal view), maintenance handbook, IT security concept.

Technical/Functional skills:

  • Good Knowledge of Documentum alt. another enterprise content management solution.
  • [Email Address Removed] higher including: XPlore, Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP.
  • Documentum interface technologies (DFC, WDK, REST).
  • Linux application integration (SLES, NAS, SAN, shell, security- and systems management).
  • Knowledge Database technologies – Oracle / Postgres.
  • Encryption technologies and knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT solutions.
  • ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
  • Automation Processes.
  • Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department.

Basic Knowledge of the following:

  • Windows Server Administration.
  • Application Server (Papaya).
  • Business processes requiring document management.

Programming Skills: Java, Documentum Composer and ATC-Development Toolchain (Bitbucket, Jenkins)
Operation Tools: CMDB, Connect-IT.

Desired Skills:

  • Java/Documentum Developer
  • Documentum Developer
  • Documentum

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

