Java/Documentum ECM Developer/Maintenance Specialist (QATB1527) at Corporate Company

Long-term contract. South African citizens, Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number or Work Permit Holders may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Documentum Developer/Maintenance Specialist with 8 years’ experience. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Roslyn and home office. Must be willing and able to travel internationally (Europe & USA).

Travelling: Willing and able to travel internationally (Europe & USA)

Qualifications, skills and experience required:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience.

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required).

ITIL certification (advantageous).

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Job functions:

Maintenance / development and support tasks of the Enterprise Content Management solution.

Documentum including Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP, Xplore.

To a less or degree it is additionally required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar- files, jobs and workflows in order to solve complex requirements and/or problems.

Documentum roles and rights model.

Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department. Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment.

Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding document- and output management requirements.

Keeping knowledge about underlying infrastructure master solutions, e.g. Unix, Storage.

Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions.

Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines of the Group.

Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies.

Provide or support all necessary IT documentation, e.g. master solution (external and internal view), maintenance handbook, IT security concept.

Technical/Functional skills:

Good Knowledge of Documentum alt. another enterprise content management solution.

[Email Address Removed] higher including: XPlore, Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP.

Documentum interface technologies (DFC, WDK, REST).

Linux application integration (SLES, NAS, SAN, shell, security- and systems management).

Knowledge Database technologies – Oracle / Postgres.

Encryption technologies and knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT solutions.

ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

Automation Processes.

Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department.

Basic Knowledge of the following:

Windows Server Administration.

Application Server (Papaya).

Business processes requiring document management.

Programming Skills: Java, Documentum Composer and ATC-Development Toolchain (Bitbucket, Jenkins)

Operation Tools: CMDB, Connect-IT.

Desired Skills:

Java/Documentum Developer

Documentum Developer

Documentum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

Learn more/Apply for this position