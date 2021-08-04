Nedbank provides R6,4m for relief and rebuilding

Nedbank is providing more than R6,4 million to support clean-ups, humanitarian relief and infrastructure rebuilding due to the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Poovi Pillay, executive head of the Nedbank Foundation, comments: “We are saddened by the recent events and, while the actions of the looters cannot be justified under any circumstances, we also recognise that thousands of innocent people and business owners now find themselves in dire need, and we are determined to deliver on our purpose to use our financial expertise to do good by assisting them and supporting the collective efforts to rebuild our country.”

The bank has partnered with the 67CEOs Foundation to help enable its recovery plan for businesses affected by the looting and vandalism. Nedbank also partnered with Gift of the Givers and UNICEF to deliver financial support and on-the-ground assistance to humanitarian relief and small-business-rebuilding efforts.

Other initiatives supported by Nedbank include the bank’s leveraging its existing Cashbuild and Boxer retail partnerships to extend financial assistance to businesses that need to rent premises or equipment to continue operating or that need construction materials to repair their damaged buildings.

The bank also began distributing over 3 000 food parcels to its own employees and contractors in KwaZulu-Natal who have been severely affected by the unrest.