Pinnacle becomes a Commvault Service Advantage Distributor

Pinnacle has achieved Foundation level Commvault Service Advantage Distributor status as of May 2021.

This certification acknowledges Pinnacle’s advanced level of technical knowledge as well as their capability with the Commvault solution stack. As the largest Commvault distributor in South Africa, this also strengthens their position and showcases Pinnacle’s commitment to the product, as well as their highly skilled and technically competent team.

Pinnacle was appointed a Commvault distributor in 2017 and has been instrumental in ensuring key wins in the public sector, finance and commercial spaces through the Commvault partner ecosystem. Becoming a Commvault Service Advantage Distributor is a technical certification that empowers Pinnacle to consult, architect and deploy Commvault solutions. This also gives them a deeper understanding of how Commvault integrates with other independent software vendors, including Microsoft, Nutanix, HPE, Supermicro and Infinidat.

“Our focus is on disruptive brands that will help lead us and our customers into the future,” says Gerhard Gouws, brand director: enterprise at Pinnacle. “Commvault is our data protection solution of choice because of their leading-edge focus and ability to integrate seamlessly with other vendor solutions. Selecting a single data protection provider enables us to invest skills and resources into delivering the best possible service. Ensuring our technical competence on Commvault enables us to deliver end-to-end solutions using complementary technology stacks. We are able to offer customers a complete enterprise data management experience.”

As a certified distributor, Pinnacle will assist partners with technical responses as well as Proof of Concepts (POCs) and deployments of the Commvault solution stack. Building this capacity allows Pinnacle to add value for resellers and customers, by assisting with design and deployment as well as relevant technical skills transfer and cements their position as trusted advisors in the data management space.

“Distribution is a natural extension to us as a vendor but having a technically certified distributor will help us to achieve the scalability we are looking for in terms of our reach into the African partner and customer base. This is unique, as a distributor provides a level playing field to our partner base,” concludes Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa.