Power BI Developer (Independent Contractor)

Role Purpose:

A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with initiative and a high level of integrity. Your expertise in terms of qualifications and significant experience is essential to perform well in this position.

Responsibilities:

Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights.

Develop interactive and easy-to-understand dashboards and reports.

Analyze and interpret complex health, life and retail insurance data from multiple sources and regions.

Conceptualizing, designing, and building reports for internal and external distribution having a wide range of complexity.

Partner and collaborate with key stakeholders to effectively define their requirements, convert into technical specifications, and provide solutions within the agreed timeframes.

Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models.

Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations.

Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics.

Ensuring adherence to row-level security standards.

Using high degree of judgement to ensure that results show a high degree of integrity and logic.

Compiling data dictionaries.

Enable a learning and growth culture through which information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members.

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree (BCom/Btech)

Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment

Knowledge and understanding of: SQL Scripting Power BI Modelling and Publishing Relational Databases Data Warehousing ETL Processes MS Office

Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment

IIBA Qualification an advantage

Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high attention to detail

Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position

Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)

Competencies:

Excellent Analytical ability

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types

Ability to Analyze Processes and Data

Extensive Power BI experience

Problem solving skills

Data Structures

Excellent Communication skills (both verbal and written)

Good planning and prioritizing abilities

Ability to work independently

Innovative thinking

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good listening skills

Self-starter, resourceful

Resilience

Report Writing and Presentation Skills

Highly computer literate

