Power BI Developer (Independent Contractor)

Aug 4, 2021

Role Purpose:

A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with initiative and a high level of integrity. Your expertise in terms of qualifications and significant experience is essential to perform well in this position.

Responsibilities:

  • Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights.
  • Develop interactive and easy-to-understand dashboards and reports.
  • Analyze and interpret complex health, life and retail insurance data from multiple sources and regions.
  • Conceptualizing, designing, and building reports for internal and external distribution having a wide range of complexity.
  • Partner and collaborate with key stakeholders to effectively define their requirements, convert into technical specifications, and provide solutions within the agreed timeframes.
  • Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models.
  • Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations.
  • Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics.
  • Ensuring adherence to row-level security standards.
  • Using high degree of judgement to ensure that results show a high degree of integrity and logic.
  • Compiling data dictionaries.
  • Enable a learning and growth culture through which information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members.

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree (BCom/Btech)
  • Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment
  • Knowledge and understanding of:
    • SQL Scripting
    • Power BI Modelling and Publishing
    • Relational Databases
    • Data Warehousing
    • ETL Processes
    • MS Office
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment
  • IIBA Qualification an advantage
  • Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high attention to detail
  • Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position
  • Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)

Competencies:

  • Excellent Analytical ability
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types
  • Ability to Analyze Processes and Data
  • Extensive Power BI experience
  • Problem solving skills
  • Data Structures
  • Excellent Communication skills (both verbal and written)
  • Good planning and prioritizing abilities
  • Ability to work independently
  • Innovative thinking
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Good listening skills
  • Self-starter, resourceful
  • Resilience
  • Report Writing and Presentation Skills
  • Highly computer literate

