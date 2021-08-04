Project Manager at National Research Foundation (NRF)

Purpose: To provide project management support to SARAO departments, by initiating, planning, executing (control and monitor) and closing projects following the SARAO project management processes.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide project management support to SARAO departments
- Initiate the project by developing necessary documentation
- Contribute to scope definition
- Engage with multiple project Stakeholders to ensure success of the project
- Successfully plan for the project by developing a detailed project management plan
- Do cost estimates and establish budget baseline
- Execute project work according to plans and manage the execution process through customized methodologies
- Conduct Procurement, this includes initiating the procurement process up to contracts management following NEC/FIDIC/GCC etc.
- Control and Monitor project progress against plans, compile progress reports (schedule reports, cost reports etc.)
- Manage project risks
- Close the project and handover to the project owner
- Contribute towards developing project management processes, procedures and templates
Qualification:
- BTech Eng/BSc Eng
- Certification in project management (PMP/Prince II) or Project Management qualification
Experience:
- 5+ years in Project Management role
Knowledge:
- Experience in functioning inside Project Management Office
- Knowledge and experience of project management principles/standards
- Knowledge and experience of managing significant multidisciplinary large-scale projects Managing Engineering projects or Science projects
- Fair knowledge of Systems Engineering process
- Strong decision-making and excellent communication skills
- Good analytical and planning skills
- Efficiency under pressure and willing to work outside normal hours if required
- Demonstrate initiative and lateral thinking to solve problems and drive decision making
- Initiate a project by developing a business case, undertaking feasibility studies, compiling a project charter
- Cost estimation up to establishing project budget baseline
- Contract Management following NEC, Fidic or GCC standards
- Conducting procurement by initiating procurement process up to contract or tender award
- Administering the tender
- Manage compensation events
- Close the project following all necessary steps
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Contract Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Risk Management
About The Employer:
The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.
The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astron-omy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Harte-beesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferom-etry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.
The NRF offers a challenging career and competitive remuneration package which is commensurate with qualifications and experience. The NRF is committed to employment equity and redress and the appointment to the position will be made in line with the NRF Employment Equity Plan.
The NRF reserves the right not to make an appointment.
Correspondence will be sent to short-listed candidates only