Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer to join their dynamic team.
Qualification
- Diploma / IT degree, Engineering degree (Computer Science)
Experience Level:
- 5 years Programming experience
Skills and additional requirements:
- CAMS Issuer and Acquirer Analysis & Design of solutions for online and batch
- CAMS Issuer and Acquirer development and support of solutions for online and batch
- Engage and work closely with business, within squads in a scaled Agile Framework environment
- Stand By on a rotational basis
- Card Payments and Transactional
- Association Compliance (MasterCard, Visa, Amex, UPI)
- PASA and BankServ Compliance
- DB2
- Hogan Cobol
- CICS
- Web Services (API and SOAP)
- Master Data Management
- CAMS Config (PCD’s)
Technical / Professional Knowledge:
- Administrative procedures and systems
- Banking knowledge
- Business principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Microsoft Office
- Principles of project management
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
- Information Technology concepts
- System Development Life cycle(SDLC)
- Service orientated Architecture (SOA)
- Single Operating system
- Basic computer concepts
- Software Development
- IT Data structures
- Single programming language
- Joint application development
- Relevant development tools
- Systems application Design
- Batch
- User interface
- Application systems
- Banking procedures Technical
- Multiple programming language
Responsibilities:
- Meet all due dates and standards by delivering programme designs as agreed
- Deliver programme designs by adhering to programming standards in accordance with risk and compliance requirements and by using the appropriate programming language.
- Deliver programme design by being cost aware and through adhering to agreed project budget
- Meet existing standards and project requirements through documenting programme specification, applied learning, and all work relating documents
- Meet all targets, due dates and service level agreements by coding according to specifications and timelines
- Build effective relationships by liaising with impacted teams to provide progress reports
- Ensure stakeholders are aware of impact and risk analysis results by effectively communicating and collaborating with stakeholders
- Ensure client needs are understood and met by obtaining sign-off from stakeholders on changes
- Comply with work standards by reviewing requirements document
- Comply with risk standards by analysing and assigning level of impact and risk
- Identified and resolved work obstacles by delivering impact analysis artefact including effort estimation and time lines
- Comply with effective change management practices by ensuring change migration through all relevant environments before implementation into production
- Delivered agreed results by reviewing technical design of other programmers within their product area and across impacted areas
- Identified and resolved work problems by participating in quantifying the expected effort of development projects
- Effectively used resources by monitoring task delivery against project plan and escalating non delivery
- Adhere to company practices and standards by chairing code reviews and participating in project forums
- Comply with technical standards by reviewing and signing off all test packs plans and all testing related artefacts and integrated test plans
- Ensure technical standards are met by participating in implementation forums
- Ensure obstacles are minimised through the management of priorities of workload
- Provide updates to service Centre manager and business by scheduling up progress update meeting
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- CAMS
- Hogan Cobol
- DB2
- PASA
- BankServe
- Web Services
- API
- SOAP