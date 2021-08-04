Senior Analyst Programmer

Aug 4, 2021

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer to join their dynamic team.

Qualification

  • Diploma / IT degree, Engineering degree (Computer Science)

Experience Level:

  • 5 years Programming experience

Skills and additional requirements:

  • CAMS Issuer and Acquirer Analysis & Design of solutions for online and batch
  • CAMS Issuer and Acquirer development and support of solutions for online and batch
  • Engage and work closely with business, within squads in a scaled Agile Framework environment
  • Stand By on a rotational basis
  • Card Payments and Transactional
  • Association Compliance (MasterCard, Visa, Amex, UPI)
  • PASA and BankServ Compliance
  • DB2
  • Hogan Cobol
  • CICS
  • Web Services (API and SOAP)
  • Master Data Management
  • CAMS Config (PCD’s)

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

  • Administrative procedures and systems
  • Banking knowledge
  • Business principles
  • Business terms and definitions
  • Governance, Risk and Controls
  • Microsoft Office
  • Principles of project management
  • Relevant regulatory knowledge
  • Relevant software and systems knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
  • Information Technology concepts
  • System Development Life cycle(SDLC)
  • Service orientated Architecture (SOA)
  • Single Operating system
  • Basic computer concepts
  • Software Development
  • IT Data structures
  • Single programming language
  • Joint application development
  • Relevant development tools
  • Systems application Design
  • Batch
  • User interface
  • Application systems
  • Banking procedures Technical
  • Multiple programming language

Responsibilities:

  • Meet all due dates and standards by delivering programme designs as agreed
  • Deliver programme designs by adhering to programming standards in accordance with risk and compliance requirements and by using the appropriate programming language.
  • Deliver programme design by being cost aware and through adhering to agreed project budget
  • Meet existing standards and project requirements through documenting programme specification, applied learning, and all work relating documents
  • Meet all targets, due dates and service level agreements by coding according to specifications and timelines
  • Build effective relationships by liaising with impacted teams to provide progress reports
  • Ensure stakeholders are aware of impact and risk analysis results by effectively communicating and collaborating with stakeholders
  • Ensure client needs are understood and met by obtaining sign-off from stakeholders on changes
  • Comply with work standards by reviewing requirements document
  • Comply with risk standards by analysing and assigning level of impact and risk
  • Identified and resolved work obstacles by delivering impact analysis artefact including effort estimation and time lines
  • Comply with effective change management practices by ensuring change migration through all relevant environments before implementation into production
  • Delivered agreed results by reviewing technical design of other programmers within their product area and across impacted areas
  • Identified and resolved work problems by participating in quantifying the expected effort of development projects
  • Effectively used resources by monitoring task delivery against project plan and escalating non delivery
  • Adhere to company practices and standards by chairing code reviews and participating in project forums
  • Comply with technical standards by reviewing and signing off all test packs plans and all testing related artefacts and integrated test plans
  • Ensure technical standards are met by participating in implementation forums
  • Ensure obstacles are minimised through the management of priorities of workload
  • Provide updates to service Centre manager and business by scheduling up progress update meeting

Desired Skills:

  • CAMS
  • Hogan Cobol
  • DB2
  • PASA
  • BankServe
  • Web Services
  • API
  • SOAP

