Senior Analyst Programmer

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer to join their dynamic team.

Qualification

Diploma / IT degree, Engineering degree (Computer Science)

Experience Level:

5 years Programming experience

Skills and additional requirements:

CAMS Issuer and Acquirer Analysis & Design of solutions for online and batch

CAMS Issuer and Acquirer development and support of solutions for online and batch

Engage and work closely with business, within squads in a scaled Agile Framework environment

Stand By on a rotational basis

Card Payments and Transactional

Association Compliance (MasterCard, Visa, Amex, UPI)

PASA and BankServ Compliance

DB2

Hogan Cobol

CICS

Web Services (API and SOAP)

Master Data Management

CAMS Config (PCD’s)

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Administrative procedures and systems

Banking knowledge

Business principles

Business terms and definitions

Governance, Risk and Controls

Microsoft Office

Principles of project management

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Business writing skills

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Information Technology concepts

System Development Life cycle(SDLC)

Service orientated Architecture (SOA)

Single Operating system

Basic computer concepts

Software Development

IT Data structures

Single programming language

Joint application development

Relevant development tools

Systems application Design

Batch

User interface

Application systems

Banking procedures Technical

Multiple programming language

Responsibilities:

Meet all due dates and standards by delivering programme designs as agreed

Deliver programme designs by adhering to programming standards in accordance with risk and compliance requirements and by using the appropriate programming language.

Deliver programme design by being cost aware and through adhering to agreed project budget

Meet existing standards and project requirements through documenting programme specification, applied learning, and all work relating documents

Meet all targets, due dates and service level agreements by coding according to specifications and timelines

Build effective relationships by liaising with impacted teams to provide progress reports

Ensure stakeholders are aware of impact and risk analysis results by effectively communicating and collaborating with stakeholders

Ensure client needs are understood and met by obtaining sign-off from stakeholders on changes

Comply with work standards by reviewing requirements document

Comply with risk standards by analysing and assigning level of impact and risk

Identified and resolved work obstacles by delivering impact analysis artefact including effort estimation and time lines

Comply with effective change management practices by ensuring change migration through all relevant environments before implementation into production

Delivered agreed results by reviewing technical design of other programmers within their product area and across impacted areas

Identified and resolved work problems by participating in quantifying the expected effort of development projects

Effectively used resources by monitoring task delivery against project plan and escalating non delivery

Adhere to company practices and standards by chairing code reviews and participating in project forums

Comply with technical standards by reviewing and signing off all test packs plans and all testing related artefacts and integrated test plans

Ensure technical standards are met by participating in implementation forums

Ensure obstacles are minimised through the management of priorities of workload

Provide updates to service Centre manager and business by scheduling up progress update meeting

