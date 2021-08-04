The Role: A Senior C# Full Stack Developer required for database design, web development & [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Diploma / Degree in Information Technology (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification.
Essential Experience:
- Minimum of 8 years of relevant experience as a developer in database design, web development & API.
- Demonstrated strong software process discipline including best-practice design, development, testing, and build/deploy disciplines with the ability to close out projects completely.
- Experience in C#, .Net, .Net WebAPI, SQL, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MS SQL, MYSQL and GitLab.
Other:
- Possess good awareness of latest technology & development principals.
- Proficient in MS Office products.
- Solid understanding and expertise on Cross-browser/ functional / performance issues.
- Ability to adapt and work on varying assignments and multiple projects.
- Demonstrated experience as a project-leader or technical-leader.
- Good understanding of new HTML developments and mobile application development.
- Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber.
Key Accountabilities: Responsiblities:
- Achieve business and technical objectives by developing mobile and web applications/solutions, including design, implementation, testing, and support.
- Integration and support between new and legacy systems via API/Legacy methods is critical.
- Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and
- Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.
- Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.
- Thoroughly document code and system changes. (GITLab)
- Participate as a technical member of a development team
- As assigned, assume project or technical lead roles.
- Data migration from legacy system to MYSQL / MSSQL databases.
- Assisting & implementation of MYSQL / MSSQL database system configuration.
- Assist with the definition and implementation of best practice database design and architecture
- Implement Data transfers utilising ODBC protocols and interfaces.
Personality and Attributes: Competencies:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong business acumen, ability to quickly pick up the content and business knowledge required, supporting the business through the requirements gathering, design and testing phases
- Extensive understanding of project management methodologies
- Demonstrated interpersonal skills. Able to communicate effectively to all levels of associates – including Senior management
- Good organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks effectively
- Good presentation and communication skills