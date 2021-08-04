Senior C# Full Stack Developer

The Role: A Senior C# Full Stack Developer required for database design, web development & [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification.

Essential Experience:

Minimum of 8 years of relevant experience as a developer in database design, web development & API.

Demonstrated strong software process discipline including best-practice design, development, testing, and build/deploy disciplines with the ability to close out projects completely.

Experience in C#, .Net, .Net WebAPI, SQL, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MS SQL, MYSQL and GitLab.

Other:

Possess good awareness of latest technology & development principals.

Proficient in MS Office products.

Solid understanding and expertise on Cross-browser/ functional / performance issues.

Ability to adapt and work on varying assignments and multiple projects.

Demonstrated experience as a project-leader or technical-leader.

Good understanding of new HTML developments and mobile application development.

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber.

Key Accountabilities: Responsiblities:

Achieve business and technical objectives by developing mobile and web applications/solutions, including design, implementation, testing, and support.

Integration and support between new and legacy systems via API/Legacy methods is critical.

Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and

Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.

Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.

Thoroughly document code and system changes. (GITLab)

Participate as a technical member of a development team

As assigned, assume project or technical lead roles.

Data migration from legacy system to MYSQL / MSSQL databases.

Assisting & implementation of MYSQL / MSSQL database system configuration.

Assist with the definition and implementation of best practice database design and architecture

Implement Data transfers utilising ODBC protocols and interfaces.

Personality and Attributes: Competencies:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong business acumen, ability to quickly pick up the content and business knowledge required, supporting the business through the requirements gathering, design and testing phases

Extensive understanding of project management methodologies

Demonstrated interpersonal skills. Able to communicate effectively to all levels of associates – including Senior management

Good organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks effectively

Good presentation and communication skills

