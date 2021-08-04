Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Aug 4, 2021

The Role: A Senior C# Full Stack Developer required for database design, web development & [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Diploma / Degree in Information Technology (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification.

Essential Experience:

  • Minimum of 8 years of relevant experience as a developer in database design, web development & API.
  • Demonstrated strong software process discipline including best-practice design, development, testing, and build/deploy disciplines with the ability to close out projects completely.
  • Experience in C#, .Net, .Net WebAPI, SQL, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MS SQL, MYSQL and GitLab.

Other:

  • Possess good awareness of latest technology & development principals.
  • Proficient in MS Office products.
  • Solid understanding and expertise on Cross-browser/ functional / performance issues.
  • Ability to adapt and work on varying assignments and multiple projects.
  • Demonstrated experience as a project-leader or technical-leader.
  • Good understanding of new HTML developments and mobile application development.
  • Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber.

Key Accountabilities: Responsiblities:

  • Achieve business and technical objectives by developing mobile and web applications/solutions, including design, implementation, testing, and support.
  • Integration and support between new and legacy systems via API/Legacy methods is critical.
  • Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and
  • Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.
  • Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.
  • Thoroughly document code and system changes. (GITLab)
  • Participate as a technical member of a development team
  • As assigned, assume project or technical lead roles.
  • Data migration from legacy system to MYSQL / MSSQL databases.
  • Assisting & implementation of MYSQL / MSSQL database system configuration.
  • Assist with the definition and implementation of best practice database design and architecture
  • Implement Data transfers utilising ODBC protocols and interfaces.

Personality and Attributes: Competencies:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong business acumen, ability to quickly pick up the content and business knowledge required, supporting the business through the requirements gathering, design and testing phases
  • Extensive understanding of project management methodologies
  • Demonstrated interpersonal skills. Able to communicate effectively to all levels of associates – including Senior management
  • Good organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks effectively
  • Good presentation and communication skills

