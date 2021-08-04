Senior IT Technician at Mango5

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Install software required for all employees in order to perform their duties.

Troubleshoot PC, network and email problems.

Set up new workstations.

User admin on SQL.

Software is installed when agreed on.

Keep servers running.

Reduce IT maintenance cost.

User/Hardware movement.

Quick response and completion times of tickets logged.

Adding PC’s/Laptops to the domain.

Installing local and 3rd party software for agent, QA and back office users that is needed for them to work efficiently.

Ensure that PC’s and laptops are virus free and password protected before allocation.

Skills and requirements:

Excellent interpersonal and client facing skills and a friendly, approachable demeanour.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Excellent attention to detail and planning skills.

Ability to analyse problems, identify alternative solutions, and implement recommendations.

CCNA and MCSA or equivalent Network Integration Specialist Diploma.

Advanced knowledge and Experience of the following Networking concepts: TCP/IP, VoIP, QoS, MPLS, Firewall and VPN.

Advanced knowledge and Experience in Server Management VMware and Hyper-V, windows 2012+ and Linux.

Web Technologies knowledge would be an advantage.

Understanding of Helpdesk Processes.

Ability to troubleshoot effectively and quickly.

Own Transport.

Working hours:

Shift hours: 15:00 – 24:00 or 16:00 to 01:00 (according to day light savings)

Must be willing to provide support over weekends.

Remuneration:

Market Related

Medical Insurance

E-Learning portal access to courses

Desired Skills:

Ccna

mcsa

Tcp/Ip

Voip

qos

MPLS

VPN

MWare

Hyper-V

Windows 2012+

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Mango5 is one of the top BPO Outsource centres in South Africa, offering outsourced services to local and international clients. Our Contact Centre has a rich history of delivering best in class BPO services. We are seeking a skilled IT Senior Technician to join our dynamic team.

We comply with the workplace issued COVID regulations and adhere to the health and safety protocols at our premises.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Insurance

E-Learning Access

