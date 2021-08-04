Senior IT Technician at Mango5

Aug 4, 2021

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Install software required for all employees in order to perform their duties.
  • Troubleshoot PC, network and email problems.
  • Set up new workstations.
  • User admin on SQL.
  • Software is installed when agreed on.
  • Keep servers running.
  • Reduce IT maintenance cost.
  • User/Hardware movement.
  • Quick response and completion times of tickets logged.
  • Adding PC’s/Laptops to the domain.
  • Installing local and 3rd party software for agent, QA and back office users that is needed for them to work efficiently.
  • Ensure that PC’s and laptops are virus free and password protected before allocation.

Skills and requirements:

  • Excellent interpersonal and client facing skills and a friendly, approachable demeanour.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills.
  • Excellent attention to detail and planning skills.
  • Ability to analyse problems, identify alternative solutions, and implement recommendations.
  • CCNA and MCSA or equivalent Network Integration Specialist Diploma.
  • Advanced knowledge and Experience of the following Networking concepts: TCP/IP, VoIP, QoS, MPLS, Firewall and VPN.
  • Advanced knowledge and Experience in Server Management VMware and Hyper-V, windows 2012+ and Linux.
  • Web Technologies knowledge would be an advantage.
  • Understanding of Helpdesk Processes.
  • Ability to troubleshoot effectively and quickly.
  • Own Transport.

Working hours:
Shift hours: 15:00 – 24:00 or 16:00 to 01:00 (according to day light savings)
Must be willing to provide support over weekends.

Remuneration:
Market Related
Medical Insurance
E-Learning portal access to courses

Desired Skills:

  • Ccna
  • mcsa
  • Tcp/Ip
  • Voip
  • qos
  • MPLS
  • VPN
  • MWare
  • Hyper-V
  • Windows 2012+
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Mango5 is one of the top BPO Outsource centres in South Africa, offering outsourced services to local and international clients. Our Contact Centre has a rich history of delivering best in class BPO services. We are seeking a skilled IT Senior Technician to join our dynamic team.

We comply with the workplace issued COVID regulations and adhere to the health and safety protocols at our premises.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Insurance
  • E-Learning Access

