Senior IT Technician at Mango5

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Install software required for all employees in order to perform their duties.
- Troubleshoot PC, network and email problems.
- Set up new workstations.
- User admin on SQL.
- Software is installed when agreed on.
- Keep servers running.
- Reduce IT maintenance cost.
- User/Hardware movement.
- Quick response and completion times of tickets logged.
- Adding PC’s/Laptops to the domain.
- Installing local and 3rd party software for agent, QA and back office users that is needed for them to work efficiently.
- Ensure that PC’s and laptops are virus free and password protected before allocation.
Skills and requirements:
- Excellent interpersonal and client facing skills and a friendly, approachable demeanour.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Excellent attention to detail and planning skills.
- Ability to analyse problems, identify alternative solutions, and implement recommendations.
- CCNA and MCSA or equivalent Network Integration Specialist Diploma.
- Advanced knowledge and Experience of the following Networking concepts: TCP/IP, VoIP, QoS, MPLS, Firewall and VPN.
- Advanced knowledge and Experience in Server Management VMware and Hyper-V, windows 2012+ and Linux.
- Web Technologies knowledge would be an advantage.
- Understanding of Helpdesk Processes.
- Ability to troubleshoot effectively and quickly.
- Own Transport.
Working hours:
Shift hours: 15:00 – 24:00 or 16:00 to 01:00 (according to day light savings)
Must be willing to provide support over weekends.
Remuneration:
Market Related
Medical Insurance
E-Learning portal access to courses
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Mango5 is one of the top BPO Outsource centres in South Africa, offering outsourced services to local and international clients. Our Contact Centre has a rich history of delivering best in class BPO services. We are seeking a skilled IT Senior Technician to join our dynamic team.
We comply with the workplace issued COVID regulations and adhere to the health and safety protocols at our premises.
