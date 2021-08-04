Senior JAVA Developer

Level of experience required:
- Middle skills level
Minimum qualification required:
- Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience
Skills required:
Java:
- Custom digital solution development advantageous
- Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g., SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
- Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)
- Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData
- Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ IDEA, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
- JDBC
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred).
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems.
- Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.
- Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.
- Experience with Build, repository, and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, Git, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Flyway (Database migration tool).
- JUnit
- Mockito (Mock framework)
- Bash Shell Scripts
- Micro-service Architecture
- Red Hat OpenShift
- MQ Cluster
- PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server / Mongo DB
- Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology highly desirable
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket) Web:
- Minimum of 6 years working experience in JavaScript.
- Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, AngularJS, Angular RESTful API / Working with JSON
- jQuery / Ajax
- Experience with Gulp / Grunt / Yeoman / WebPack builds beneficial
- Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
- Experience developing with Node.js and other modern JavaScript libraries is useful. Must be competent / familiar with:
- Business process analysis & translating to functional specs
- Translating functional specs to technical specs
- Database design
- Knowledge of SAP / SAP CRM is beneficial
- Experience with Subversion or equivalent.
- Must be familiar with Debugging tools.
Job Activities:
Projects:
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training – System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance Maintenance Requests:
Soft Skills:
- Good communication skills
- Teamwork and collaboration
- Adaptability
- Problem solving