Senior JAVA Developer

Aug 4, 2021

Level of experience required:

  • Middle skills level

Minimum qualification required:

  • Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience

Skills required:

Java:

  • Custom digital solution development advantageous
  • Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience
  • Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g., SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
  • Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)
  • Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData
  • Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ IDEA, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
  • JDBC
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred).
  • Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems.
  • Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.
  • Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.
  • Experience with Build, repository, and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, Git, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Flyway (Database migration tool).
  • JUnit
  • Mockito (Mock framework)
  • Bash Shell Scripts
  • Micro-service Architecture
  • Red Hat OpenShift
  • MQ Cluster
  • PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server / Mongo DB
  • Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology highly desirable
  • Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket) Web:
  • Minimum of 6 years working experience in JavaScript.
  • Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, AngularJS, Angular RESTful API / Working with JSON
  • jQuery / Ajax
  • Experience with Gulp / Grunt / Yeoman / WebPack builds beneficial
  • Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
  • Experience developing with Node.js and other modern JavaScript libraries is useful. Must be competent / familiar with:
  • Business process analysis & translating to functional specs
  • Translating functional specs to technical specs
  • Database design
  • Knowledge of SAP / SAP CRM is beneficial
  • Experience with Subversion or equivalent.
  • Must be familiar with Debugging tools.

Job Activities:

Projects:

  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
    • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
    • Preparation of user and operation manual
    • User training – System testing/parallel runs
    • System implementation
    • System audits/quality assurance Maintenance Requests:
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
    • Preparation of system/technical documentation.
    • Preparation of user and operation manual.
    • User training.
    • System testing/parallel runs.
    • System implementation.
    • System audits/quality assurance.
    • User sign-off.

Soft Skills:

  • Good communication skills
  • Teamwork and collaboration
  • Adaptability
  • Problem solving

Learn more/Apply for this position