Senior .Net Developer – Sandton – R1.4m per annum at e-Merge OT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Join a Fintech analysing Consumer spend, using Artificial Intelligence within the retail and payment industry. You will find yourself building software for some of South Africa’s most loved brands.

The company culture promotes autonomy as they venture into unchartered territories within AI and Big Data. You can expect cutting edge tech with a creative culture and a bunch of innovative thinkers.

How to land the role:

8+ yeas developing in the C# Microsoft stack

Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript

modern Azure experience or similar

Qualifications:

IT related qualification

