Senior Solutions Architect – chatbot at Reverside

Aug 4, 2021

SNR Solutions Architect – Chatbot in Johannesburg

We are looking forSolutions ArchitectProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in chatbotand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Descriptionandresponsibilities

  • Analyzing the technology environment.

  • Analyzing enterprise specifics.

  • Analyzing and documenting requirements.

  • Setting the collaboration framework.

  • Creating asolutionprototype.

  • Participating in technology selection.

  • Controllingsolutiondevelopment.

Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • 5+ years experience in Chatbot

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practice

  • Technicalbackground and experience in development.

  • Ability to consult management and engineering teams withtechnicaladvice

  • Deep analyticalskillsand the ability to see the connections between layers of business operations

