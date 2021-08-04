Senior Solutions Architect – chatbot at Reverside

SNR Solutions Architect – Chatbot in Johannesburg

We are looking forSolutions ArchitectProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in chatbotand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Descriptionandresponsibilities

Analyzing the technology environment.

Analyzing enterprise specifics.

Analyzing and documenting requirements.

Setting the collaboration framework.

Creating a solution prototype.

Participating in technology selection.

Controllingsolutiondevelopment.

Skills:



Agile Methodology

5+ years experience in Chatbot

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practice

Technical background and experience in development.

Ability to consult management and engineering teams with technical advice

Deep analytical skills and the ability to see the connections between layers of business operations

