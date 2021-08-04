Senior Solutions Architect – chatbot at Reverside

SNR Solutions Architect – Chatbot in Johannesburg
We are looking forSolutions ArchitectProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in chatbotand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Descriptionandresponsibilities
- Analyzing the technology environment.
- Analyzing enterprise specifics.
- Analyzing and documenting requirements.
- Setting the collaboration framework.
- Creating asolutionprototype.
- Participating in technology selection.
- Controllingsolutiondevelopment.
Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- 5+ years experience in Chatbot
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practice
- Technicalbackground and experience in development.
- Ability to consult management and engineering teams withtechnicaladvice
- Deep analyticalskillsand the ability to see the connections between layers of business operations