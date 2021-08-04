Software Engineer

Our client within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Software Engineer to join their team based in Durban.

Job Duties

To develop software code for the assigned task

Coding according to prescribed standards of quality

Follow the software development process.

Embedded real-time C and C++ environment coding as well as HTML and java script environment coding.

Object-orientated focus

Desired Skills:

BSc Electrical Engineering with Computer Science – Preferred BSc Electronic/Computer Engineering –

Minimum 4 years’ experience in a software development role –

Knowledge of C/C++ programming –

Experience on Microsoft SQL server –

Exposure to Object-orientated methodology –

Knowledge of Real Time Operating Systems –

HTML5 Development and JavaScript knowledge and experience would be advantageous. –

Knowledge of the full software development life cycle would be advantageous.

