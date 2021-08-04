Technical Solutions Architect – Semi Rotation – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Our multinational manufacturing company with innovative brilliance are looking for skilled Technical Solutions Architect with expert level CI/CD experience to join their team.

This role comes with an opportunity to travel to international locations therefore excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical colleagues is a must.

If you are a passionate Solutions Architect full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.

Requirements:

10+ years software development experience

Design and Architectural experience

DevOps

AWS

Cloud

Azure

Openshift

Java 7

Java 8

JEE 7

JavaScript

TypeScript

Python

NodeJS

Ajax

Bootstrap

Webpack

Reference Number for this position is GZ52286 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of between R800 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

