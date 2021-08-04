Test Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The expertise of a highly meticulous & critical thinking Test Analyst is sought by a rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg. Your core role will be to ensure the functional readiness of both software & hardware before it is deployed to the production environment. You will also test new software projects and releases ensuring exceptional quality & error-free delivery, resolve test issues, create traceablity records and create test plans & strategies for Automated tests. The ideal candidate requires a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or National Diploma in IT, Advanced experience in Software Development, practical experience with Test tools and frameworks, able to devise test strategies, plans and Test Case Designs, Test Automation & Microsoft [URL Removed] any Test Automation tools used on the project.

Test new software projects and releases to ensure high quality delivery with no errors.

Identify test issues, report risks and define Regression Tests for current and future projects.

Evaluate any Test Automation libraries and develop a proof of concept with them.

Update the project progress.

Create traceability records, from test cases back to requirements, reporting on system quality and collecting metrics on test cases.

Create/Maintain/Support an Automation framework in order to create a test environment for current and upcoming projects.

Develop/Maintain test scripts using proper design patterns.

Create test plan/strategies for Automated tests.

Create required data for test cases.

Create and generate release notes.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science or National Diploma in IT.

Experience/Skills –Advanced Level:

Software Development knowledge.

Intermediate Level:

Good Applications/Technology knowledge.

Practical experience of Testing tools and frameworks.

Devise Test Strategy, Test Plan and Test Case Design, Test execution and tracking defects to closure.

Test techniques and programming.

Document and Report Writing.

Additional:

Test Automation experience.

Good understanding of the Software Development process including analysis, design, coding, system and user testing, problem resolution and planning.

Microsoft DevOps.

ATTRIBUTES:

Uses discretion when dealing with sensitive information.

Attention to detail.

Planning and organisational skills.

Good communication skills.

Ability to liaise with the Software Development team for better understanding.

