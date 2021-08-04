Tester

Aug 4, 2021

  • Review and analyse system specifications
  • Testing of software Applications
  • Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.
  • Recording results in test documentation.
  • Identifying and reporting test failures or bugs and identifying with the software development team.
  • Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.
  • Creating and executing test plans for software development.
  • Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software.
  • Executing test cases.
  • Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.
  • Performing software testing, functional, integration, performance, and regression testing.
  • Verifying basic SQL query and stored procedures.
  • Testing developed software against specified requirements.
  • Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.
  • Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.
  • Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.
  • Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing

Requirements

  • IT qualification, relevant tertiary Degree or Diploma
  • 1 – 3 years proven experience as a software tester or similar role
  • Basic SQL knowledge

Attributes

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Must be detail orientated.
  • Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude
  • Dedicated, hardworking, and self-motivated.
  • Ability to work independently and within the team

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client provides investment and wealth advise. Assist in managing client relationships
Based in Sandton.
They offer Software solutions for the investment industry.

