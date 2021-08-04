- Review and analyse system specifications
- Testing of software Applications
- Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.
- Recording results in test documentation.
- Identifying and reporting test failures or bugs and identifying with the software development team.
- Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.
- Creating and executing test plans for software development.
- Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software.
- Executing test cases.
- Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.
- Performing software testing, functional, integration, performance, and regression testing.
- Verifying basic SQL query and stored procedures.
- Testing developed software against specified requirements.
- Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.
- Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.
- Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.
- Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing
Requirements
- IT qualification, relevant tertiary Degree or Diploma
- 1 – 3 years proven experience as a software tester or similar role
- Basic SQL knowledge
Attributes
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Must be detail orientated.
- Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude
- Dedicated, hardworking, and self-motivated.
- Ability to work independently and within the team
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client provides investment and wealth advise. Assist in managing client relationships
Based in Sandton.
They offer Software solutions for the investment industry.