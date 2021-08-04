Tracy Bolton is SAP’s new COO

SAP Africa has announced the appointment of Tracy Bolton as its new chief operating officer for the Africa region.

Cathy Smith, MD of SAP Africa, says Bolton has played a crucial role in helping SAP expand its offering to new customers and drive cloud adoption among African enterprises. “Tracy has demonstrable success in leading our teams as they execute against strategic plans to deliver tangible customer outcomes. Her experience and knowledge will be invaluable as she takes on her new responsibilities.”

Bolton, a 25-year IT industry veteran who has held several leadership positions at SAP over the past nine years, will be squarely focused on customers’ success and on ensuring that SAP delivers business value while helping industries digitally transform.

In addition, Bolton will work to remove complexity from engagements with customers while ensuring the correct resources are engaging at the right time to help customers get the most value from their digital and business transformation efforts.

Prior to joining SAP, Bolton was a member of council at Women in IT, an advisory board member for Africa at the CMO Council, and held several positions at Microsoft South Africa.

Her priorities as COO include driving adoption of the SAP strategy among all employees through upskilling and cross-skilling, and improving the operational efficiencies within the business.