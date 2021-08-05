Application Developer

Our client in the Information Technology sector is currently looking for an Applications Developer for a 6 month contract.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years’ application development experience
- Relevant qualification
- Experience on IOS, Huawei and Android
- Able to work on exiting applications; able to add new features to existing applications
- Able to work remotely
Desired Skills:
- Android
- IOS
- Huawei
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree