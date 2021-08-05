Application Developer

Our client in the Information Technology sector is currently looking for an Applications Developer for a 6 month contract.

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years’ application development experience

Relevant qualification

Experience on IOS, Huawei and Android

Able to work on exiting applications; able to add new features to existing applications

Able to work remotely

Desired Skills:

Android

IOS

Huawei

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position