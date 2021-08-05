Application Developer

Our client in the Information Technology sector is currently looking for an Applications Developer for a 6 month contract.
Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years’ application development experience
  • Relevant qualification
  • Experience on IOS, Huawei and Android
  • Able to work on exiting applications; able to add new features to existing applications
  • Able to work remotely

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • IOS
  • Huawei
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position