Backend Web Developer at Osiris Trading

We are looking for a Backend Web Developer to design and implement new features and improve the reliability of our systems as we scale the product out across the globe.

Responsibilities:

Provide input into the design of software systems, offering advice and thoughts and providing feedback

Build features, with unit tests that can support our large-and-growing user base

Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life

Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal

Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs

Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems

Produce clean maintainable and scalable code

Modify/Update code

Develop prototypes

Ensure that your code have unit tests

Maintain well-structured Solutions in Source Control

Ensure that major updates to a solution are branched

Follow established application design standards, policies, and procedures

Ensure all new development/updates/changes go through an appropriate testing process

Ensure all code deployed to QA is working and self-tested before handed over to QA

Perform application development/programming analysis

Install, research, test, and verify proper functioning of software updates

Insure that the dev and staging environments are in a well-managed and maintained state

Proactively keep abreast of industry developments, skills and technologies and share information, ideas and best practice with other team members and divisions to improve skills

Provide team members with technical consultancy and code reviews

Insure all applications have sufficient logging and monitoring

Insure high up time and low production issues on software

Set up and Configure CI/CD pipelines

Requirments:

RESTful API Development using .NET Core

C# 6.0

Elastic Stack

Azure DevOps CI/CD

NodeJS Development Experience

MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)

Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, React)

In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, Redis, NCache)

Development Experience in Microservices

Unit Testing

Nice To Have:

CMS Exposure (Kentico, Netlify, Strapi, Ghost)

Understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum & Kanban)

Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog)

Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP

Exposure to OAuth

ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)

Nuget Development

Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

C# 6.0

RESTful API

Azure DevOps

NodeJS

MS SQL

NoSQL

MicroServices

Agile

Elastic

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The code is with us. With each new day comes an opportunity to expand on the knowledge of our craft: staying with the current and keeping on-trend is second nature to our developers and creatives. We’re ever-curious creatures who dive deep to get the best results, relishing the chance to try out new and exciting things.

Besides our very own mini penalty shootout, putting green and cricket pitch smack bang in the middle of our office, we have a very special canteen area where we enjoy company-subsidised meals, barista-crafted coffee and FIFA console gaming, foosball and special themed employee get-togethers. Employee wellness, balance and motivation go hand-in-hand with our work hard ethos making Osiris a place like no other!

Driven by the thrill of Sports, we are home to a community of talented and innovative teams. We share the thrill of the industry we are in, operating as fans with consumers in every game and fueling the conversation – no matter how big or small this week’s match line-up looks.

The sporting world is pure magic where anything can happen so when it comes to bringing consumers the best entertainment, we believe anything and everything is possible and we will make it happen!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Vitality

Group Life Assurance

Study Benefits

Flexitime

Subsidised Meals

Performance Bonus

