Backend Web Developer at Osiris Trading

We are looking for a Backend Web Developer to design and implement new features and improve the reliability of our systems as we scale the product out across the globe.
Responsibilities:
- Provide input into the design of software systems, offering advice and thoughts and providing feedback
- Build features, with unit tests that can support our large-and-growing user base
- Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life
- Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal
- Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs
- Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems
- Produce clean maintainable and scalable code
- Modify/Update code
- Develop prototypes
- Ensure that your code have unit tests
- Maintain well-structured Solutions in Source Control
- Ensure that major updates to a solution are branched
- Follow established application design standards, policies, and procedures
- Ensure all new development/updates/changes go through an appropriate testing process
- Ensure all code deployed to QA is working and self-tested before handed over to QA
- Perform application development/programming analysis
- Install, research, test, and verify proper functioning of software updates
-
Insure that the dev and staging environments are in a well-managed and maintained state
-
Proactively keep abreast of industry developments, skills and technologies and share information, ideas and best practice with other team members and divisions to improve skills
- Provide team members with technical consultancy and code reviews
- Insure all applications have sufficient logging and monitoring
- Insure high up time and low production issues on software
- Set up and Configure CI/CD pipelines
Requirments:
- RESTful API Development using .NET Core
- C# 6.0
- Elastic Stack
- Azure DevOps CI/CD
- NodeJS Development Experience
- MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)
- Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, React)
- In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, Redis, NCache)
- Development Experience in Microservices
- Unit Testing
Nice To Have:
- CMS Exposure (Kentico, Netlify, Strapi, Ghost)
- Understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum & Kanban)
- Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog)
- Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP
- Exposure to OAuth
- ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)
- Nuget Development
- Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)
Desired Skills:
- .Net Core
- C# 6.0
- RESTful API
- Azure DevOps
- NodeJS
- MS SQL
- NoSQL
- MicroServices
- Agile
- Elastic
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
The code is with us. With each new day comes an opportunity to expand on the knowledge of our craft: staying with the current and keeping on-trend is second nature to our developers and creatives. We’re ever-curious creatures who dive deep to get the best results, relishing the chance to try out new and exciting things.
Besides our very own mini penalty shootout, putting green and cricket pitch smack bang in the middle of our office, we have a very special canteen area where we enjoy company-subsidised meals, barista-crafted coffee and FIFA console gaming, foosball and special themed employee get-togethers. Employee wellness, balance and motivation go hand-in-hand with our work hard ethos making Osiris a place like no other!
Driven by the thrill of Sports, we are home to a community of talented and innovative teams. We share the thrill of the industry we are in, operating as fans with consumers in every game and fueling the conversation – no matter how big or small this week’s match line-up looks.
The sporting world is pure magic where anything can happen so when it comes to bringing consumers the best entertainment, we believe anything and everything is possible and we will make it happen!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Vitality
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Benefits
- Flexitime
- Subsidised Meals
- Performance Bonus