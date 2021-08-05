Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst with strong consultative and advisory skills to join its team. Your core role will be to streamline, simplify and improve current end-to-end processes while driving a continuous improvement culture and solutions for a future state company expansion. Other responsibilities will include documentation, solution design, implementation and training/communication. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelors Degree in Business/Information Technology or equivalent work experience, 7-10+ years Gathering and documenting project requirements, implementing software in a manufacturing environment and ERP Systems. You will also need to understand BA principles, processes and techniques, be able to develop and prepare use cases, functional specs and technical requirements and proficient with MS Visio and Office including Word, Excel and [URL Removed] with value stream and functional area leaders of the specific business supported to:

Identify process inefficiencies and gaps.

Define and capture business/project requirements.

Perform a liaison role between all parties (Business, Development, PMO, CIO): Provide business stakeholders with perspective on overall road map and direction of critical systems to manage short term requests can be fielded within the scope of long-range planning.

Be prepared to present both pros and cons of business requests to stakeholders, explaining why some requests may or may not fit within the overall landscape and road map.

Provide a first point of contact to business stakeholders for potential needs and suggestions.

Work with Development teams to refine requirements and translate them into designs.

Work with the business stakeholders to capture requirements and finalise the process, application, and systems designs.

Work with the PMO Office and Development teams to help ensure delivery of products that meet agreed upon features and delivery schedule.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Business or Information Technology or equivalent work experience.

Experience/Skills

7-10+ Years experience: Gathering and documenting project requirements. Implementing software in a manufacturing environment. ERP systems.

Understanding of Business Analysis principles, processes, and techniques.

Develop and prepare use cases, functional specifications, and technical requirements.

Ability to understand and represent the needs of the end user in a software development environment

Strong MS Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Strong MS Visio skills.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of QAD.

Data Analytics experience.

Experience with Teamcenter or general Product Life Cycle systems experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong consultative and advisory skills.

Excellent written and verbal communications.

Able to work with a multitude of teams spread across an international company.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

