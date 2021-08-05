C# Developer

Our client in the financial services space is looking for your C# skills to join their technical team.

As a senior C# Developer, you will maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and APIs/Integrations.

To qualify for the role you will have the following:

5 experience in a Developer role

Experience in financial services would be advantageous.

Knowledge of and experience using –

C# Net Programming

JavaScript

HTML, PGP, ASP etc

SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.

SQL Good knowledge.

Various Source code repositories.

Get in touch for more information on the role.

