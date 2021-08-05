Our client in the financial services space is looking for your C# skills to join their technical team.
As a senior C# Developer, you will maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and APIs/Integrations.
To qualify for the role you will have the following:
- 5 experience in a Developer role
- Experience in financial services would be advantageous.
- Knowledge of and experience using –
- C# Net Programming
- JavaScript
- HTML, PGP, ASP etc
- SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.
- SQL Good knowledge.
- Various Source code repositories.
Get in touch for more information on the role.