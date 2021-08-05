C# Developer

Aug 5, 2021

Our client in the financial services space is looking for your C# skills to join their technical team.

As a senior C# Developer, you will maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and APIs/Integrations.

To qualify for the role you will have the following:

  • 5 experience in a Developer role
  • Experience in financial services would be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of and experience using –
  • C# Net Programming
  • JavaScript
  • HTML, PGP, ASP etc
  • SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.
  • SQL Good knowledge.
  • Various Source code repositories.

Get in touch for more information on the role.

