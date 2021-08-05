C# Developer

Aug 5, 2021

Great opportunity based in Johannesburg for C# Developer.
If you are looking to get exposure in new tech and awesome company, get in touch!

This role will require solid knowledge dealing with any type of C# app. The successful candidate will require the following experience.

  • Win Forms, Web Forms, WCF, Win Services, Console Apps
  • ASP.NET, HTML5, CSS, XML, JSON
  • JavaScript libraries (AngularJS, KnockoutJS, EmberJS)
  • SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; and/or 2008 R2, SQL Query and Stored Procedure experience is essential.
  • Microsoft Reporting Services, SQL Integration and Analysis Services would be an advantage.
  • Experience working with enterprise software architectures
  • Planning, designing and developing new feature functionality for software and platforms as per specifications
  • Experience with source control (GIT, Mercurial, TFS, SVN or similar) is essential

Minimum Requirements

  • BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification
  • 8 years experience with C# app development

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

For more information contact: Daniel Radebe on [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position