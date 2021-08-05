Database Administrator (SQL, Network Engineering) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for atleast 5 years Strong DBA with SQL and Networking experience.Own transport (non negotiable)Only SA Citizens to apply Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator

Current Certified MCSE

Backup Restore Databases

Replication

SQL Stored Procedures

SQL Functions

Triggers

Knowledge of SQL Language

SQL Security

SQL Scheduled Jobs

SQL Maintenance Plans

SQL Server Management and Health Checks in General

SQL Encryption

Network Engineer

Sound Network Troubleshooting Skills

VLAN Configuration

Managed Switch Configuration

Router Configuration (Mikrotik)

Minimum Requirements

5 years experience

Matric

MCSE certified (Non Negotiable)

Own transport

Willing to travel to clients

Learn more/Apply for this position