Database Administrator (SQL, Network Engineering) at Fourier Recruitment

Aug 5, 2021

My client in Centurion is looking for atleast 5 years Strong DBA with SQL and Networking experience.Own transport (non negotiable)Only SA Citizens to apply Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator

  • Current Certified MCSE
  • Backup Restore Databases
  • Replication
  • SQL Stored Procedures
  • SQL Functions
  • Triggers
  • Knowledge of SQL Language
  • SQL Security
  • SQL Scheduled Jobs
  • SQL Maintenance Plans
  • SQL Server Management and Health Checks in General
  • SQL Encryption

Network Engineer

  • Sound Network Troubleshooting Skills
  • VLAN Configuration
  • Managed Switch Configuration
  • Router Configuration (Mikrotik)

Minimum Requirements

  • 5 years experience
  • Matric
  • MCSE certified (Non Negotiable)
  • Own transport
  • Willing to travel to clients

