Database Administrator (SQL, Network Engineering) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for atleast 5 years Strong DBA with SQL and Networking experience.Own transport (non negotiable)Only SA Citizens to apply Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator
- Current Certified MCSE
- Backup Restore Databases
- Replication
- SQL Stored Procedures
- SQL Functions
- Triggers
- Knowledge of SQL Language
- SQL Security
- SQL Scheduled Jobs
- SQL Maintenance Plans
- SQL Server Management and Health Checks in General
- SQL Encryption
Network Engineer
- Sound Network Troubleshooting Skills
- VLAN Configuration
- Managed Switch Configuration
- Router Configuration (Mikrotik)
Minimum Requirements
- 5 years experience
- Matric
- MCSE certified (Non Negotiable)
- Own transport
- Willing to travel to clients