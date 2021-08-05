Field Technician

Aug 5, 2021

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric, Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
  • Qualified Diesel and/or Petrol Mechanic, plus experience with forklifts or similar material handling equipment; or Qualified Forklift Mechanic
  • Minimum of 2-3 years’ mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts
  • General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition, starting, charging, illumination)
  • Trade test certificate, mechanic
  • Code 8 driver’s licence (for field service technicians)
  • Valid forklift operator licence
  • Excellent work ethic – honest, reliable, hardworking, dedicated and takes pride in work carried out
  • Highly developed prioritising and multi-tasking skills; strong sense of urgency; problem solving and decision-making skills
  • Excellent communication skills with people at all levels in an organisation
  • Dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; strong focus on attention to detail and accuracy
  • Excellent communication skills with people at all levels in an organisation – must be able to converse fluently and comfortably in English; must be able to read and write English
  • Ability to work with little or no supervision and still complete tasks timeously; enthusiastic, self-motivated and can use own initiative
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to understand and follow safety measures and precautions
  • Ability to interpret and apply technical information
  • Ability to read and interpret schematics, diagrams, operations manuals and manufacturer’s specifications
  • Ability to identify and correctly utilise relevant diagnostic equipment and specialised tools
  • Willingness and capability to continue learning and growing with new technology and models
  • Ability to receive constructive criticism
  • Maintain work area in clean and orderly condition
  • Ability to function effectively in a group and add value to the team / environment
  • Ability to work under extreme pressure
  • Ability to manage own time – to work according to a schedule and complete set tasks in time
  • Must be of sober habits, have high energy levels and general good health – must be declared fit for physical performance requirements of these tasks – physically able to carry, lift, and move heavy objects; must be able to stand and sit for long periods of time; must be able to bend, stretch, twist and reach with body, arms and/or legs.
  • As this position is part of a team that service a specialised industry and client requirements are paramount to the success of their businesses and the partnership between our company and theirs – candidates applying for this position must be able to do standby and work overtime as and when requested

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Servicing of material handling equipment and maintaining forklift serviceability to specified standards and according to set procedures by delivering quality service / maintenance.
  • Perform accurate diagnosis / troubleshooting in event of breakdown of equipment; communicate what repairs are needed by advising customer and/or supervisor.
  • Maintains vehicle maintenance and operational data / history by updating and timeously communication information that must go on record.
  • Promote service / maintenance programs.
  • Provide complete customer satisfaction in a polite and professional manner.
  • Ensure proper communication between self, workshop staff (Field Service Team Leader and Controller) and customer.
  • Ensure OHSACT requirements are met in all actions on company and client premises; maintains a safe work environment by verifying vehicle safety device operations, following standards and procedures and in general complying with legal regulation.
  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities

Desired Skills:

  • Diesel and/or Petrol Mechanic
  • Qualified Forklift Mechanic
  • Field Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

