Field Technician

Minimum Requirements
- Matric, Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
- Qualified Diesel and/or Petrol Mechanic, plus experience with forklifts or similar material handling equipment; or Qualified Forklift Mechanic
- Minimum of 2-3 years’ mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts
- General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition, starting, charging, illumination)
- Trade test certificate, mechanic
- Code 8 driver’s licence (for field service technicians)
- Valid forklift operator licence
- Excellent work ethic – honest, reliable, hardworking, dedicated and takes pride in work carried out
- Highly developed prioritising and multi-tasking skills; strong sense of urgency; problem solving and decision-making skills
- Dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; strong focus on attention to detail and accuracy
- Excellent communication skills with people at all levels in an organisation – must be able to converse fluently and comfortably in English; must be able to read and write English
- Ability to work with little or no supervision and still complete tasks timeously; enthusiastic, self-motivated and can use own initiative
- Ability to interpret and apply technical information
- Ability to read and interpret schematics, diagrams, operations manuals and manufacturer’s specifications
- Ability to identify and correctly utilise relevant diagnostic equipment and specialised tools
- Willingness and capability to continue learning and growing with new technology and models
- Ability to receive constructive criticism
- Maintain work area in clean and orderly condition
- Ability to understand and follow safety measures and precautions
- Ability to function effectively in a group and add value to the team / environment
- Ability to work under extreme pressure
- Ability to manage own time – to work according to a schedule and complete set tasks in time
- Must be of sober habits, have high energy levels and general good health – must be declared fit for physical performance requirements of these tasks – physically able to carry, lift, and move heavy objects; must be able to stand and sit for long periods of time; must be able to bend, stretch, twist and reach with body, arms and/or legs.
- As this position is part of a team that service a specialised industry and client requirements are paramount to the success of their businesses and the partnership between our company and theirs – candidates applying for this position must be able to do standby and work overtime as and when requested
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Servicing of material handling equipment and maintaining forklift serviceability to specified standards and according to set procedures by delivering quality service / maintenance.
- Perform accurate diagnosis / troubleshooting in event of breakdown of equipment; communicate what repairs are needed by advising customer and/or supervisor.
- Maintains vehicle maintenance and operational data / history by updating and timeously communication information that must go on record.
- Promote service / maintenance programs.
- Provide complete customer satisfaction in a polite and professional manner.
- Ensure proper communication between self, workshop staff (Field Service Team Leader and Controller) and customer.
- Ensure OHSACT requirements are met in all actions on company and client premises; maintains a safe work environment by verifying vehicle safety device operations, following standards and procedures and in general complying with legal regulation.
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities
Desired Skills:
- Diesel and/or Petrol Mechanic
- Qualified Forklift Mechanic
- Field Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric