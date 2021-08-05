Integration Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- Responsibility for implementing and maintaining software engineering best practices across the development lifecycle
- Automate using continuous integration
- Implement a quality-first approach with development teams
- Collaborate with key technology delivery teams and stakeholders for understanding business and project requirements to build a robust platform
- Identify, define, document business requirements to achieve stated business goals objectives
- Identify and define reusable design patterns and assets that address common requirements
- Assist in training and mentoring of developers and growing our MuleSoft team
- Assist with client presentations and proposal creation as required
- Assist in writing technical approach and design documentation as required
- Help create integration and development project plans and designs as required
- Planning and estimating for the project, tracking the plan up to date
- Review and approval of project plans and estimates
- Review and approval of technical documents
- Weekly/ monthly status reporting
Requirements:
- 3+ years of hands-on experience with integration tools including MuleSoft with at least 2 projects delivered
- Experience with SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, RAML, Maven, GIT, CI
- Understanding of Anypoint Cloudhub Platform
- Experience with Agile Scrum methodology delivery
- Understanding of the main integration patterns
- At least one Active MuleSoft developer (MCDL1 or L2) certification, along with extensive experience leveraging the MuleSoft platform across integration efforts
- Thorough understanding of enterprise data architecture models and systems transformation principles primarily focused on service-oriented architecture
Desired Capabilities:
- Experience with ETL, SQL
- Ability to perform ad-hoc analysis and maintain clear and comprehensive documentation of decision-making, data preparation, and processes
- Relevant IT certifications
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- SQL
- MuleSoft
- SOAP
- REST
- JSON
- XML
- Agile
- Maven
- Git
- SOA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Award-winning company seeks to employ an experienced Integration Developer to be a subject-matter expert in the MuleSoft Platform.
This is a hands-on role that requires significant technical experience with the Anypoint CloudHub platform and related cloud technologies.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Discretionary annual bonus
- 25 Annual leave days
- volunteering opportunities
- Further career development and training