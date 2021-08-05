Integration Developer

Aug 5, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsibility for implementing and maintaining software engineering best practices across the development lifecycle
  • Automate using continuous integration
  • Implement a quality-first approach with development teams
  • Collaborate with key technology delivery teams and stakeholders for understanding business and project requirements to build a robust platform
  • Identify, define, document business requirements to achieve stated business goals objectives
  • Identify and define reusable design patterns and assets that address common requirements
  • Assist in training and mentoring of developers and growing our MuleSoft team
  • Assist with client presentations and proposal creation as required
  • Assist in writing technical approach and design documentation as required
  • Help create integration and development project plans and designs as required
  • Planning and estimating for the project, tracking the plan up to date
  • Review and approval of project plans and estimates
  • Review and approval of technical documents
  • Weekly/ monthly status reporting

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of hands-on experience with integration tools including MuleSoft with at least 2 projects delivered
  • Experience with SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, RAML, Maven, GIT, CI
  • Understanding of Anypoint Cloudhub Platform
  • Experience with Agile Scrum methodology delivery
  • Understanding of the main integration patterns
  • At least one Active MuleSoft developer (MCDL1 or L2) certification, along with extensive experience leveraging the MuleSoft platform across integration efforts
  • Thorough understanding of enterprise data architecture models and systems transformation principles primarily focused on service-oriented architecture

Desired Capabilities:

  • Experience with ETL, SQL
  • Ability to perform ad-hoc analysis and maintain clear and comprehensive documentation of decision-making, data preparation, and processes
  • Relevant IT certifications

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • SQL
  • MuleSoft
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • JSON
  • XML
  • Agile
  • Maven
  • Git
  • SOA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Award-winning company seeks to employ an experienced Integration Developer to be a subject-matter expert in the MuleSoft Platform.
This is a hands-on role that requires significant technical experience with the Anypoint CloudHub platform and related cloud technologies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Discretionary annual bonus
  • 25 Annual leave days
  • volunteering opportunities
  • Further career development and training

