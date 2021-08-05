Integration Developer

Key Responsibilities:

Responsibility for implementing and maintaining software engineering best practices across the development lifecycle

Automate using continuous integration

Implement a quality-first approach with development teams

Collaborate with key technology delivery teams and stakeholders for understanding business and project requirements to build a robust platform

Identify, define, document business requirements to achieve stated business goals objectives

Identify and define reusable design patterns and assets that address common requirements

Assist in training and mentoring of developers and growing our MuleSoft team

Assist with client presentations and proposal creation as required

Assist in writing technical approach and design documentation as required

Help create integration and development project plans and designs as required

Planning and estimating for the project, tracking the plan up to date

Review and approval of project plans and estimates

Review and approval of technical documents

Weekly/ monthly status reporting

Requirements:

3+ years of hands-on experience with integration tools including MuleSoft with at least 2 projects delivered

Experience with SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, RAML, Maven, GIT, CI

Understanding of Anypoint Cloudhub Platform

Experience with Agile Scrum methodology delivery

Understanding of the main integration patterns

At least one Active MuleSoft developer (MCDL1 or L2) certification, along with extensive experience leveraging the MuleSoft platform across integration efforts

Thorough understanding of enterprise data architecture models and systems transformation principles primarily focused on service-oriented architecture

Desired Capabilities:

Experience with ETL, SQL

Ability to perform ad-hoc analysis and maintain clear and comprehensive documentation of decision-making, data preparation, and processes

Relevant IT certifications

Desired Skills:

ETL

SQL

MuleSoft

SOAP

REST

JSON

XML

Agile

Maven

Git

SOA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Award-winning company seeks to employ an experienced Integration Developer to be a subject-matter expert in the MuleSoft Platform.

This is a hands-on role that requires significant technical experience with the Anypoint CloudHub platform and related cloud technologies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Discretionary annual bonus

25 Annual leave days

volunteering opportunities

Further career development and training

