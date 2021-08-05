IT Project Manager at Deloitte 2

WE ARE ASSITING OUR CLIENT TO FILL A ROLE OF A PROJECT MANAGER – CYBER SECURITYTHIS IS A 3 MONTH CONTRACT ROLE

Will be assisting the Senior Project Manager within the Cyber Security team. Will be liaising and following up with stakeholders Assisting with processes and the provision of project support

Desired Skills:

Project Manager. Will be assisting the Senior Project Manager within the Cyber Security team. Will be liaising and following up with stakeholders. Assisting with processes and the provision of project support

Learn more/Apply for this position