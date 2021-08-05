Mid-Senior PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative FinTech company seeks the coding expertise of a Mid-Senior PHP Developer with strong JavaScript Front End ability and knowledge of integration to and development of APIs. Your core role will entail PHP/Laravel development, building APIs and working with the Design team to implement new designs and doing updates. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 with a Website/Multimedia Design tertiary qualification, 5 years full-time Laravel specific PHP development and other tech tools including HTML5, CSS, XML/JSON, MySQL, Adobe XD, Bitbucket and significant JS Front End library [URL Removed] / Laravel development.

Build APIs and services.

MySQL database implementation and integration.

HTML and CSS development.

JS library implementation.

Work with the Design team to implement new designs and design updates.

Planning, time management and coordinate efficiently.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade12.

Relevant tertiary qualification – Website Design or Multimedia Design.

Minimum 5 years full-time Laravel / PHP experience.

HTML5 and CSS experience is essential.

Significant work experience in PHP development.

Significant work experience in JS Front-end library development.

XML/JSON.

MySQL and knowledge of database systems.

Experience with Adobe XD.

Bitbucket or equivalent Version Control.

Writing good, clean code.

ATTRIBUTES:

Team player but ability to work independently.

Can work under pressure.

Ability to meet deadlines and work with technical leads/merge/project manage etc.

Accuracy, attention to detail.

Friendly and energetic.

Passionate about development.

Creative and on-trend.

Good time-management skills.

A desire and passion for learning new technologies and continuously improving skills.

Personal drive, professionalism and integrity.

Effective communication skills in English verbal and written.

Fast and hard working.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

