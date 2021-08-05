SAP PM Consultant

Would you like to make your Foot Print on the International Stage, Our Client Requires the Expert Sills of a SAP PM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

Minimum of 5- 8 years experience in SAP PM

Location:

QATAR

Technical / Functional Skills:

IS-Retail (Essential)

Profound knowledge of SAP PM

Must have experience with Implementation

Must have Project Manager experience

SAP PM

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

SAP PM

SAP Implementation

SAP Configuration

IS-Retail

Learn more/Apply for this position