SAP PM Consultant

Aug 5, 2021

Would you like to make your Foot Print on the International Stage, Our Client Requires the Expert Sills of a SAP PM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 5- 8 years experience in SAP PM

Location:
QATAR

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • IS-Retail (Essential)

  • Profound knowledge of SAP PM

  • Must have experience with Implementation
  • Must have Project Manager experience
  • SAP PM

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PM
  • SAP Implementation
  • SAP Configuration
  • IS-Retail

