SAP PPM Consultant at Deloitte 3

SAP PPM Consultant for a contract opportunityTo start ASAP until end Jan 2022, with high possibility of extensionWorking hours Sunday to Thursday with some flexibilitySenior Consultant – SAP EPPM [URL Removed] Portfolio ConsultantBuilding a database to house project performance & financial dataCapex tool selection and implementationSkillSAPExperienceInternational experience is essentialManufacturing / petrochemical experience is essential
Desired Skills:
- Project
- Portfolio
- Consultant
- SAP EPPM Functional
- SAP PPM