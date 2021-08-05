SAP PPM Consultant at Deloitte 3

SAP PPM Consultant for a contract opportunityTo start ASAP until end Jan 2022, with high possibility of extensionWorking hours Sunday to Thursday with some flexibilitySenior Consultant – SAP EPPM [URL Removed] Portfolio ConsultantBuilding a database to house project performance & financial dataCapex tool selection and implementationSkillSAPExperienceInternational experience is essentialManufacturing / petrochemical experience is essential

Desired Skills:

Project

Portfolio

Consultant

SAP EPPM Functional

SAP PPM

Learn more/Apply for this position