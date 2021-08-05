SAP PPM Consultant at Deloitte 3

Aug 5, 2021

SAP PPM Consultant for a contract opportunityTo start ASAP until end Jan 2022, with high possibility of extensionWorking hours Sunday to Thursday with some flexibilitySenior Consultant – SAP EPPM [URL Removed] Portfolio ConsultantBuilding a database to house project performance & financial dataCapex tool selection and implementationSkillSAPExperienceInternational experience is essentialManufacturing / petrochemical experience is essential

Desired Skills:

  • Project
  • Portfolio
  • Consultant
  • SAP EPPM Functional
  • SAP PPM

