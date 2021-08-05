Senior IT Support Technician

The IT Service Desk is the central point of contact for all IT related incidents and service requests. The role of the Senior Support Technician is to provide second line support for all staff and students at our educational facility. A Senior Support Technician is responsible for resolving complex support requests with computer hardware, software, and network systems, as well as meeting customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands. Provides research and support for new technologies to be used within our environment. IT Support staff work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment which provides services over the phone, through e-mail, phone and self-service.

Experience of Hardware Maintenance.

Experience of Software installation and Configuration

Experience of Computer Imaging (cloning) systems

A clear understanding of NTFS file and folder permissions

Experience of working in a school/educational environment.

Ability to understand user requirements and to assess real needs, likely outcomes, and determine cost-effective solutions.

Strong communication, presentation and people-handling skills at all levels.

Aptitude for problems solving.

Excellent fault finding and diagnostic skills

Excellent standards of personal conduct

Service oriented.

Aspirations for further career development

Troubleshoot hardware, software and network operating systems

Provide orientation to new users regarding the use of IT systems

Sensitise staff about potential uses of IT resources

Introduce staff to new and potential uses of IT to improve their functions

Provide “over the shoulder” training and support on request

Provide recommendations about accessing information and support

Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources

Minimum qualifications :

A+, N+, MCSE, CCNA, CCNP

5 Years support experience in a senior role

IT Degree will be an advantage

Google classroom and D6 will be an advantage

Details:

Based in Queenswood, Pretoria

Valid drivers licence and own car

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

Desired Skills:

MCSE

CCNP

NTFS

Computer imaging

