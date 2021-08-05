Senior SQL Data Engineer / BI Developer – Woodmead – R650K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Johannesburg based company that provides administration and technology solutions to asset managers and financial advisors throughout Southern Africa and Europe is currently looking to hire a talented and passionate SNR SQL Data Engineer / BI Developer that wants to grow and learn.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

IT-Related Tertiary qualification (BSc, IT Diploma, etc.) preferred

5 years of relevant experience

MS SQL

ETL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Power BI

Reference Number for this position is NN52628 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R650K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

ETL

SSIS

MS SQL

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position