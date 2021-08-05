Serame Taukobong is Telkom’s group CEO-designate

Telkom has announced the appointment of Serame as group CEO-designate with effect from 01 October 2021.

Sello Moloko, chairperson of Telkom, says the organisation is pleased that its extensive search process confirmed the calibre of Telkom’s people.

“Serame is a seasoned executive, with deep experience in the ITC sector in South African and the continent. The appointment of Serame ensures continuity of our value unlock strategy,” says Moloko.

Taukobong will assume the role of group CEO following Sipho Maseko’s official exit on 30 June 2022.

Taukobong comments: Having worked under Sipho Maseko’s leadership for three years; I know I will be taking over a solid business with a capable and committed team.

“The team and I are conscious of the challenges that lie ahead and are committed to attracting and retaining the best people, winning in the market place and delivering value for shareholders,” he adds.