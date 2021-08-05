Software Developer

Our client is a design and manufacturer of technology based solutions used ultimately in all facets of our everyday life. Their team in R&D are looking for a seasoned Engineer with over 5 years knowledge of software development using C++ in embedded linux environment as well extensive firmware with Intel FPGAs. You are a BEng Electronics Engineer who enjoy designing original concepts and creating solutions for the world driven by technology, get in touch and explore this opportunity to connect with a team of world changers. Kindly send your CV to [Email Address Removed] to be initiate the discussion.

Desired Skills:

C++

embedded

Software Engineering

firmware

DSP

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Technology solutions development house

