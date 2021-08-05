SQL Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced global Dev House specializing in Online Gaming & Supporting Products seeks a dynamic & data-driven SQL Developer to join its Database team. Your core role will be to help look after a large geographically distributed Microsoft SQL environment that utilizes many of the latest SQL functionality, constantly seeking to leverage new features as they become available to enhance performance while reducing latency between systems. You will also perform code reviews, develop SSIS packages & resolve and troubleshoot complex issues. The successful candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering or equivalent qualification and/or experience, have at least 2+ years active SQL Server (T-SQL) development experience & exposure to Source Control Systems including Subversion, Git or [URL Removed] complex functions, scripts, stored procedures and triggers to support application development.

Develop, implement and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL.

Perform code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Maintain data quality and oversee database security.

Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.

Develop SSIS packages.

Create different kinds of appropriate indexes and use indexing techniques to improve the application performance.

Resolve and troubleshoot complex issues.

Maintain and manage all versions of data models for production, testing and developing databases.

Adhere to coding standards.

Participate in rotating on-call support.

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related qualification and/or experience.

Experience/Skills

2+ Years of active SQL Server (T-SQL) development experience.

Experience with Source Control Systems such as Subversion, Git or Redgate Source Control.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Can work in cross functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

