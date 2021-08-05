Systems Analyst (Business Banking Merchant Solutions) (CH700) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Business Banking industry, is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their Merchant Solutions Team. The ideal candidate should be an experienced Systems Analyst, with strong technical skills and experience with merchant solutions such as Point of Sale, e-Commerce, Card processing systems etc.

Purpose:

Interpret specifications to design, build or assemble systems solutions to support business processes which are aligned with relevant internal and external governance

Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions

Key task and Responsibilities:

Translate Specifications into systems solutions

System Architecture and Design

Systems Development and Review

Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing

Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support

Research and Continuous improvement

Automation and integration

Qualification:

A relevant Tertiary Qualification (Minimum)

Ideal: ITIL Certification Project Management



Experience:

Min:

5-6 years experience in Systems Design and Analysis

Transact-SQL

Webservices

HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Ideal:

5-6 years experience in a Systems Analysis Role

Card Processing Systems E.g., Base24, Postilion

Merchant Solutions (POS and eCommerce)

Knowledge

Min:

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Automation tools Transact-SQL Programming (JAVA and C#)

Project Management and coordination skills

Documentation skills (including assistance with drafting source documents for training purposes)

Programming skills: MS SQL (including Data Management) Web Services .NET Frameworks XML JSON HTML, CSS, and JavaScript



Ideal:

Jira

Confluence

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Solid understanding of: Banking systems Banking business models Card Processing

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills:

Communication Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills

Problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work effectively with little or no supervision

General:

