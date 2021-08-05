Systems Analyst (Business Banking Merchant Solutions) (CH700) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Business Banking industry, is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their Merchant Solutions Team. The ideal candidate should be an experienced Systems Analyst, with strong technical skills and experience with merchant solutions such as Point of Sale, e-Commerce, Card processing systems etc.
Purpose:
- Interpret specifications to design, build or assemble systems solutions to support business processes which are aligned with relevant internal and external governance
- Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
- Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues
- Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions
Key task and Responsibilities:
- Translate Specifications into systems solutions
- System Architecture and Design
- Systems Development and Review
- Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
- Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support
- Research and Continuous improvement
- Automation and integration
Qualification:
- A relevant Tertiary Qualification (Minimum)
- Ideal:
- ITIL Certification
- Project Management
Experience:
Min:
- 5-6 years experience in Systems Design and Analysis
- Transact-SQL
- Webservices
- HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Ideal:
- 5-6 years experience in a Systems Analysis Role
- Card Processing Systems E.g., Base24, Postilion
- Merchant Solutions (POS and eCommerce)
Knowledge
Min:
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of
- Automation tools
- Transact-SQL
- Programming (JAVA and C#)
- Project Management and coordination skills
- Documentation skills (including assistance with drafting source documents for training purposes)
- Programming skills:
- MS SQL (including Data Management)
- Web Services
- .NET Frameworks
- XML
- JSON
- HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Ideal:
- Jira
- Confluence
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of
- Systems Analysis Methodologies
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems
- Banking business models
- Card Processing
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills:
- Communication Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work effectively with little or no supervision
General:
