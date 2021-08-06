All change for communications department

The new minister of communications and digital technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni , was previously Minister of Small Business Development and, most recently, acting-Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation following the death of Jackson Mthembu.

Ntshaveni has a degree is Development Studies and an Honours degree in Labour Relations from the Rand Afrikaans University (now University of Johannesburg) and an MBA from Bradford University in the UK.

Her work history includes positions in strategic management, IT, change management, and communication and marketing. She is also the founding director and chairperson of Nkho Trading.

Ntshavheni was elected to the National Assembly in 2019 and appointed as Minister of Small Business Development.

The new deputy-minister is Philly Mapulabe, who was previously chairperson of the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology.

The two appointments were part of a cabinet reshuffle announced yesterday evening by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The new ministers are as follows:

* The Presidency: Mondli Gungubele

* Communications and Digital Technologies: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

* Defence and Military Veterans: Thandi Modise

* Finance: Enoch Godongwana

* Health: Joe Phaahla

* Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi

* Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

* Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

* Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu

* Water and Sanitation: Senzo Mchunu

The new deputy-ministers are:

* The Presidency: Pinky Kekana will come in as a second deputy minister

* Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Zoleka Capa

* Communications and Digital Technologies: Philly Mapulane

* Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembi Nkadimeng

* Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

* Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane

* Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake

* Small Business Development: Sdumo Dlamini

* Transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga

* Water and Sanitation: Dikeledi Magadzi