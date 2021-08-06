Analyst Programmer I (C#.Net/.NET Core) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Analyse user requirements, design, build and support bespoke technical solutions in the cloud and across the environment of a growing Retail Group seeking a proactive & solutions-driven Analyst Programmer I to fill a 6-month contract role. Your core tech toolset should include C#.Net (5 years exp), .Net Core (5 years exp), Git, CI/CD, SQL Server, REST API, Web API, ASP .NET, MVC, Blazor, Azure DevOps boards, repositories and pipelines & TDD and Unit Testing with Microsoft Test Framework or similar including Moq. You will also require demonstrable experience designing, building and deploying robust, scalable cloud applications in Azure including Storage, Function & Service Apps, Service Plans, Azure SQL, Application Insights and [URL Removed] technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programs of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems –

Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensure effective operations

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback.

Act as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.

Participate in Agile team meetings.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

3-Year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills

5 Years Programming experience – C#, .NET, .NET Core.

Demonstrable experience in designing, building and deploying robust, scalable cloud applications in Azure including:

Storage

Function Apps

Service Apps

Service Plans

Azure SQL

Application Insights

ARM SQL Server. REST API, Web API. ASP .NET, MVC, Blazor. Azure DevOps boards, repositories and pipelines with GIT, CI/CD. TDD and Unit Testing with Microsoft Test Framework or similar including Moq. In-depth understanding of development techniques, principles, and design principles. Solid Agile understanding and experience.



Advantageous –

AWS development experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent decision making and problem-solving skills.

Ability to effectively collaborate with team and stakeholders.

Proven product/project delivery experience.

Shows initiative by presenting new ideas and solutions.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Takes action to reconcile discrepancies.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

