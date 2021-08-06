Business Analyst

Aug 6, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Diploma in Business Analysis / B Degree
  • Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) certification (preferred)
  • 2-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
  • Solid experience with Analysis, Translation and Change Management
  • Proven Business Process Modelling experience
  • Strong Verbal Articulation, Strong Documentation and Strong Relationship Building Skills

Responsibilities:

  • Keep abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices
  • Identify, investigate, and analyse problems faced by business and product owners; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimise the business
  • Accountable for soliciting requirements and solution design by engaging with stakeholders and reviewing existing documentation
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and requirement specifications
  • Develop and document detailed informational, functional, and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards
  • Investigate and analyse alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business need
  • Develop solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process, and technology)
  • Assist in the identification of risks pertaining to the implementation of solution requirements
  • Document the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system development
  • Identify areas of user technical / system training and assist with roll-out plans
  • Contribute to the successful implementation of projects to achieve the business outcome
  • Model the data requirements to support the new solution
  • Assist in the design of test cases and test scenarios based on system functionality
  • Support integrated systems testing and review testing results
  • Identify and analyse deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them
  • Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency
  • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration

Learn more/Apply for this position