Experience and Qualifications:
- Diploma in Business Analysis / B Degree
- Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) certification (preferred)
- 2-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Solid experience with Analysis, Translation and Change Management
- Proven Business Process Modelling experience
- Strong Verbal Articulation, Strong Documentation and Strong Relationship Building Skills
Responsibilities:
- Keep abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices
- Identify, investigate, and analyse problems faced by business and product owners; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimise the business
- Accountable for soliciting requirements and solution design by engaging with stakeholders and reviewing existing documentation
- Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and requirement specifications
- Develop and document detailed informational, functional, and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards
- Investigate and analyse alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business need
- Develop solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process, and technology)
- Assist in the identification of risks pertaining to the implementation of solution requirements
- Document the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system development
- Identify areas of user technical / system training and assist with roll-out plans
- Contribute to the successful implementation of projects to achieve the business outcome
- Model the data requirements to support the new solution
- Assist in the design of test cases and test scenarios based on system functionality
- Support integrated systems testing and review testing results
- Identify and analyse deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them
- Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency
- Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration