C# Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Data Solutions Specialist in Joburg seeks a forward-thinking C# Developer who values building solid software and has a keen appreciation for proper design patterns, disciplines & practices. You must possess an IT Degree/Diploma or other relevant tertiary qualification, at least 2+ years C# with additional tech tools including: Agile, MVC, Entity Framework, Source Contract (Git/SVN/TFS), C#, ASP.Net and MVC. Any Angular, T4 (Code Gen), Web API or SQL Server will be hugely beneficial. If you want to gain experience in Domain Driven Design (DDD) & solid architecture concepts (Message Driven, Event Sourcing, Azure SaaS, MDA, Code Management opposed to plain code generation), then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications A relevant IT Degree/Diploma or related tertiary qualification. Experience/Skills 2+ Years C# experience.

Agile

MVC

Entity Framework

Source Control (Git/SVN/TFS)

.Net 4.5 (Not Core yet) Advantageous Angular

T4 (Code Gen)

Web API

SQL Server ATTRIBUTES: Able to adapt to varying work environments.

Dynamic, intelligent, driven.

Shows a keen interest in good software development approaches and strong drive hunger for personal development and learning.

Drives their own learning process (Autodidact – How do you explore and learn).

Capable of working in a fast-changing environment and with a certain level of uncertainty in emerging products. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.