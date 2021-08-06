Data/Solution Architect (Contract) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading provider of innovative tech for Data-Driven Operations urgently seeks technically creative & forward-thinking Data/Solution Architects to lead the solution architecture practice & introduce the overall technical vision for solution initiatives. Your role will also entail owning the design, description, and management of the solution design, concerning specific business problems. The ideal candidate will have experience in customer-facing roles and success leading deep technical architecture discussions with senior customer executives, Enterprise Architects, Product Owners, and Developers to drive relevant technology solutions, preferably in Cloud and Product solution-driven organisations. You will also require a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or similar or equivalent work experience, 10+ years experience in a similar role with a strong background in data warehouse delivery specifically in the Microsoft space & experience and understanding of large-scale enterprise-wide solutions and environments. Please note this is a Contract role and remote work is on offer.REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience.

Experience/Skills

10+ Years relevant experience.

Understand and explain the complete data environment.

Able to oversee quality in data modeler and business analyst output.

Can provide big picture thinking of data warehouse design.

History of data engineering and data modelling experience.

Able to debate design with Enterprise Architect.

Strong background in data warehouse delivery specifically in the Microsoft space.

Demonstrated ability to communicate the complexities of technical programs.

Proficiency with IT technologies including cloud.

Experience and understanding of large-scale enterprise-wide solutions and environments required.

Presentation skills with a high degree of comfort with both large and small audiences (Senior Executives, management, and Developers).

Prior work experience in Consulting/Architecture positions or similar.

Must be South African.

Advantageous

Certification in Architecture Standards and Cloud Architecture advantages (AWS, Azure, etc.).

Great attention to detail regarding accounting skills.

Broad understanding of Information Technology topics.

ATTRIBUTES:

Acknowledged for driving decisions collaboratively, resolving conflicts, and ensuring follow through with exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work under indirect supervision and pressure.

Practical interpersonal skills and collaborative management style to include teamwork and team building ability.

Comfortable with ambiguity and time spent outside of comfort zone acquiring new skills.

Flexible in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with shifting roles and responsibilities.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position