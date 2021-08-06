Frontend Developer

Our client a Software Training Institute based in Cape Town, is looking for a Frontend Developer

Role can be done remotely and candidates are not required to be based in Cape Town

About The Role

Responsible for initiating, building, and maintaining all web frontends of their bespoke software platforms

Their tech stack consists primarily of Python, Django, AWS, Postgres, and Ubuntu on the backend, with Django templates, SASS, JavaScript, Webpack, NPM, etc. on the frontend.

To excel in this role you should be a creative problem solver, possess advanced technical skills, and display keen attention to detail and high standards in code quality.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 4 years of experience as a Frontend Developer

Extensive experience in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience in asset pipelines using Webpack, SASS, NPM, etc.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Impeccable attention to detail

Strong ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt in line with or ahead of external change

Preferred

Experience in template languages, Django, Python, etc.

Prior tech start up experience in a high-growth and ambitious environment

Experience in frameworks like React, Vue, Angular, etc.

Responsibilities

Translate requirements from Product and Marketing into high quality web frontends using pragmatic tooling choices.

Build high quality web pages and apps using the right mix of tooling where appropriate, e.g. lightweight code on SEO-heavy landing pages, and heavier frameworks on apps where it makes sense.

Work with graphic designers to improve asset pipeline efficiency.

Work with marketing to improve SEO, analytics, and conversion rates.

Work with backend engineers to improve APIs and templates to make your work easier.

Assist the CTO in understanding and deciding on the correct frontend tooling.

Market Related Salary

Benefits

Flexible & remote working: They are a remote-friendly organisation and offer flexible work options.

Annual leave and medical benefits: They provide up to 20 annual leave days as part of their leave policy, as well as health insurance or medical aid benefits for their staff.

