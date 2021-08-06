Full Stack Developer – C#

Qualifications required:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field

Skills and experience required:

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience working through the design, development, release cycle, delivering and support of software products to market with a successful delivery record

Software development in the financial industry is advantageous

Software Development Core Skills

3+ Years: C#, ASP.Net, jQuery, SQL, Entity Framework, Azure

Comfortable: Bootstrap, CSS, MVC, Angular, Typescript

Systems Engineering

High command of verbal and written English language

Valid drivers licence is essential

Job description:

Responsible for ensuring software development practices are in compliance with the industry best practices policies and procedures which include compliance with the full life cycle of the software development process

Work together with Senior Development to define technical proposal content (business analysis, functional and non-functional requirements) timeline estimates and level of effort estimates

Execute projects by developing/enhancing new or existing systems

Follow software product vision defined in line with company strategy and business development alignment

Keep abreast of software trends and ways to improve efficiency

Successfully help and manage Junior Developers to produce code that is within company standards and specifications

Perform code audits and reviews

