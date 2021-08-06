Full Stack Developer – C#

Aug 6, 2021

Qualifications required:

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field

Skills and experience required:

  • Minimum of 3 years relevant experience working through the design, development, release cycle, delivering and support of software products to market with a successful delivery record
  • Software development in the financial industry is advantageous
  • Software Development Core Skills
  • 3+ Years: C#, ASP.Net, jQuery, SQL, Entity Framework, Azure
  • Comfortable: Bootstrap, CSS, MVC, Angular, Typescript
  • Systems Engineering
  • High command of verbal and written English language
  • Valid drivers licence is essential

Job description:

  • Responsible for ensuring software development practices are in compliance with the industry best practices policies and procedures which include compliance with the full life cycle of the software development process
  • Work together with Senior Development to define technical proposal content (business analysis, functional and non-functional requirements) timeline estimates and level of effort estimates
  • Execute projects by developing/enhancing new or existing systems
  • Follow software product vision defined in line with company strategy and business development alignment
  • Keep abreast of software trends and ways to improve efficiency
  • Successfully help and manage Junior Developers to produce code that is within company standards and specifications
  • Perform code audits and reviews

