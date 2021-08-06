Full Stack Developer – C#

Qualifications required:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
Skills and experience required:
- Minimum of 3 years relevant experience working through the design, development, release cycle, delivering and support of software products to market with a successful delivery record
- Software development in the financial industry is advantageous
- Software Development Core Skills
- 3+ Years: C#, ASP.Net, jQuery, SQL, Entity Framework, Azure
- Comfortable: Bootstrap, CSS, MVC, Angular, Typescript
- Systems Engineering
- High command of verbal and written English language
- Valid drivers licence is essential
Job description:
- Responsible for ensuring software development practices are in compliance with the industry best practices policies and procedures which include compliance with the full life cycle of the software development process
- Work together with Senior Development to define technical proposal content (business analysis, functional and non-functional requirements) timeline estimates and level of effort estimates
- Execute projects by developing/enhancing new or existing systems
- Follow software product vision defined in line with company strategy and business development alignment
- Keep abreast of software trends and ways to improve efficiency
- Successfully help and manage Junior Developers to produce code that is within company standards and specifications
- Perform code audits and reviews
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 1 week. We will keep your details on file for future positions