Intermediate C#.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding talents of an ambitious & deadline-driven Intermediate C#.Net Developer is sought by a Software Solutions Provider based in Somerset West. Your role will entail coding and debugging, Issue Management, app design, critical software testing, the design of Spec & Schema as well as coaching and mentoring Juniors. Your tech toolset must include 4+ years experience with C#. .Net, .Net Core, SQL Server; 2+ years experience with Entity Framework, PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD, Node.js, NPM, [URL Removed] & PHP. You must also have at least a years experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Docker & Kubernetes. Other experience you need includes API calls, REST & SOAP, Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux, Git, GitHub, Cloud Servers and Project [URL Removed] and debugging.
REQUIREMENTS:4+ Years experience –
- C#, .Net Core & .Net framework
- SQL Server (2012, 2012R, 2016, 2018)
2+ Years experience
- C# Entity Framework
- Scripting Languages PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD
- Node.js, NPM
- VueJS framework, Quasar framework
- PHP
1 Year+ experience –
- HTML, CSS & JavaScript, jQuery
- Docker, Kubernetes
Other
- Network security & Web security
- Network Administration
- Cloud Servers
- API calls, REST & SOAP
- Version Controlling – Git
- Issue Management GitHub
- Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux
- Project Management
ATTRIBUTES:
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Hungry for knowledge.
- Stays up to date with changes in the programming environment AND new languages to exploit new functionality and features.
- Stays up to date with technology changes e.g., Machine Learning Developments.
- Good communication skills & teamwork.
