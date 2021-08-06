Intermediate C#.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding talents of an ambitious & deadline-driven Intermediate C#.Net Developer is sought by a Software Solutions Provider based in Somerset West. Your role will entail coding and debugging, Issue Management, app design, critical software testing, the design of Spec & Schema as well as coaching and mentoring Juniors. Your tech toolset must include 4+ years experience with C#. .Net, .Net Core, SQL Server; 2+ years experience with Entity Framework, PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD, Node.js, NPM, [URL Removed] & PHP. You must also have at least a years experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Docker & Kubernetes. Other experience you need includes API calls, REST & SOAP, Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux, Git, GitHub, Cloud Servers and Project [URL Removed] and debugging.

Troubleshooting operating environments e.g., Windows Server Admin, Linux Admin.

Issue Management.

App design.

Critical software testing.

Design algorithms.

Design of Spec & Schema of Database.

Manage database systems, DBA, SQL Servers.

Deployment of software systems.

Provide Technical Support and development of documentation.

Act as coach and mentor to junior staff, provide training to new and junior staff as well as resolution of Support Tickets logged.

REQUIREMENTS:4+ Years experience –

C#, .Net Core & .Net framework

SQL Server (2012, 2012R, 2016, 2018)

2+ Years experience

C# Entity Framework

Scripting Languages PowerShell, Bash, VB, CMD

Node.js, NPM

VueJS framework, Quasar framework

PHP

1 Year+ experience –

HTML, CSS & JavaScript, jQuery

Docker, Kubernetes

Other

Network security & Web security

Network Administration

Cloud Servers

API calls, REST & SOAP

Version Controlling – Git

Issue Management GitHub

Advanced knowledge of operating systems: Windows, Linux

Project Management

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Hungry for knowledge.

Stays up to date with changes in the programming environment AND new languages to exploit new functionality and features.

Stays up to date with technology changes e.g., Machine Learning Developments.

Good communication skills & teamwork.

