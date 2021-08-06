Intermediate Python Developer (Django) (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge FinTech company in Centurion seeks the coding talents of an Intermediate Python Developer with strong Django skills to join its team to help build a variety of software-as-a-service solutions. The development stack is Python and Postgres. Their CI / CD pipeline includes GitHub, CircleCI, Docker and cloud / on-premise. You must preferably possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science from a reputable university and be familiar with Django applications and CI pipelines. You must also have a GitHub portfolio to be [URL Removed] in Application Architecture and Planning workshops.

Code from design and industry specifications.

Database design, optimisation and secure application activities.

Build APIs, coding tests, and DevOps tasks related to your code and its deployment.

Application and Developer documentation.

Generally everything to get an amazing solution to market.

Technology Philosophy?

We treat everything as code

We publish often (several time a day)

We automate as much as possible

We love open source

We tolerate no shadows

We keep things as simple as they need to be but no simpler

REQUIREMENTS:

Preferably a BSc. Degree in Computer Science from an accredited university.

2 – 3 Years Python and Django experience.

It is imperative that candidates have a GitHub presence with example code you have written for the company to peruse.

