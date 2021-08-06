Intermediate Software Developer

Qualifications required:
- BSC Information Technology will be advantageous
- Online courses with certificates
Skills and experience required:
- 3 -7 years experience as a Software Developer
- Projects within the Bespoke Software sphere
- OOP languages, Python, C#, Java, PHP
- Back-end integration layer languages such as Java, Python, Node.js, Asp.Net, Flask
- Creation and integration to backend RESTful and API services.
- Front end web-based languages such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, jQuery, CSS, React, Go, Ruby
- SQL design and best practise
- Cloud based operations in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud.
- Deployment of production ready software on cloud-based environments
Job description:
- Create a 3-tiered application, focussing on data, calculation, and front end
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Write effective APIs
- Understand relationship databases and how to integrate a system into multiple different sources
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Writing and implementing efficient code
- Determining operational practicality
- Developing quality assurance procedures
- Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
- Training users
- Working closely with other developers, business, data environment specialists and data stewards
