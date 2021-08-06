Intermediate Software Developer

Qualifications required:

BSC Information Technology will be advantageous

Online courses with certificates

Skills and experience required:

3 -7 years experience as a Software Developer

Projects within the Bespoke Software sphere

OOP languages, Python, C#, Java, PHP

Back-end integration layer languages such as Java, Python, Node.js, Asp.Net, Flask

Creation and integration to backend RESTful and API services.

Front end web-based languages such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, jQuery, CSS, React, Go, Ruby

SQL design and best practise

Cloud based operations in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud.

Deployment of production ready software on cloud-based environments

Job description:

Create a 3-tiered application, focussing on data, calculation, and front end

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Write effective APIs

Understand relationship databases and how to integrate a system into multiple different sources

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs

Testing and evaluating new programs

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Writing and implementing efficient code

Determining operational practicality

Developing quality assurance procedures

Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

Training users

Working closely with other developers, business, data environment specialists and data stewards

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 1 week.

We will keep your details on file for future positions.

Learn more/Apply for this position