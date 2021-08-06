Intermediate Software Developer

Aug 6, 2021

Qualifications required:

  • BSC Information Technology will be advantageous
  • Online courses with certificates

Skills and experience required:

  • 3 -7 years experience as a Software Developer
  • Projects within the Bespoke Software sphere
  • OOP languages, Python, C#, Java, PHP
  • Back-end integration layer languages such as Java, Python, Node.js, Asp.Net, Flask
  • Creation and integration to backend RESTful and API services.
  • Front end web-based languages such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, jQuery, CSS, React, Go, Ruby
  • SQL design and best practise
  • Cloud based operations in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud.
  • Deployment of production ready software on cloud-based environments

Job description:

  • Create a 3-tiered application, focussing on data, calculation, and front end
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Write effective APIs
  • Understand relationship databases and how to integrate a system into multiple different sources
  • Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
  • Testing and evaluating new programs
  • Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
  • Writing and implementing efficient code
  • Determining operational practicality
  • Developing quality assurance procedures
  • Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
  • Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
  • Training users
  • Working closely with other developers, business, data environment specialists and data stewards

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 1 week.
We will keep your details on file for future positions.

