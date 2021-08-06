Junior PHP Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding talents of an ambitious & passionate Junior PHP Developer who is keen to grow Back-end Dev skills is sought by a growing Digital Agency to join its team. Your role will range from designing websites to backend development, with a focus on creating and programming databases. The successful candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 with Pure Maths, a relevant completed Diploma or other tertiary qualification, strong HTML & CSS skills having created web interfaces & development and maintenance skills using PHP and [URL Removed] youll programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using frameworks like Bootstrap or Vue).

You will quickly grow towards Backend Development, specifically with regards to Database Design and Programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of MVC frameworks.

Key Performance Areas

Web (HTML, CSS) Programming: Creation of HTML, CSS of a web interface design.

Development in Back-end Technology (specifically in PHP/MySQL).

Development / Maintenance using PHP/MySQL.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12 with Pure Maths as subject in Matric.

Relevant Diploma or tertiary qualification (Completed).

Experience/Skills

System and Web Development.

Development in HTML / CSS / PHP / MySQL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated and enthusiastic about development.

Proactive.

Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

High level of attention to detail.

