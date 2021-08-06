Lenovo announces channel winners

Kathy Gibson reports – Lenovo named its top partners for South Africa and SADC (Southern Africa Development Community) in a virtual ceremony last night.

Thibault Dousson, country manager: southern Africa at Lenovo SA, says the past your had been a tough one, although there have been some highlights.

“Amid all the change and movement I have never been prouder of our team,” he says.

Jim Holland, regional director: Africa at the Lenovo infrastructure solutions group (ISG), points out that partners are a critical part of the Lenovo business and the company values all of its partnerships, alliances and customers.

“The past year has been valuable and testing,” he comments. “It has been a learning curve for all of us, making us evolve and adapt at a pace like never before.

“Thank you to all our partners who came through these difficult times.”

Dousson adds that 2020 was a catalyst during with individuals and companies developed resilience, perseverance and courage.

The winners in the Lenovo Channel Awards are:

* Intelligent Devices Group Silver Partner of the Year – Carerra Holdings

* ISG Silver Partner of the Year – Collaborative IT

* Intelligent Devices Group Gold Partner of the Year – Introstat

* ISG Gold Partner of the Year – Tectight Enterprise

* Intelligent Devices Group Platinum Partner of the Year – First Technology

* ISG Platinum Partner of the Year – Datacentrix

* Intelligent Devices Group Commercial SADC Partner of the Year – Channel IT

* Intelligent Devices Group Commercial Distributor of the Year – Drive Control

* ISG Distributor of the Year – First Distribution

* Intelligent Devices Group Service Partner of the Year – Pinnacle

* ISG Service Partner of the Year – Technology Corporate Management

* Intelligent Devices Group Consumer Value Added Partner of the Year – Omni Digital

* Intelligent Devices Group Consumer SADC Partner of the Year – Superdist

* Intelligent Devices Group Consumer Retailer of the Year – Incredible Connection

* Intelligent Devices Group Consumer Distributor of the Year – Mustek

* Intelligent Devices Group Service Champion of the Year – Lee Bowes

* Intelligent Devices Group Consumer Champion of the Year – Ferial Pillay

* ISG Champion of the Year – Paul Fanaroff

* Intelligent Devices Group Commercial Deal of the Year – David Cornelli, Ashika Basdeo and Lenin David

* Intelligent Devices Group Commercial Champion of the Year – Fozia Martin

* ISG Product Manager of the Year – Ketan Jeevan, Susan Davies

* Intelligent Devices Group Industry Executive of the Year – Trevor van Zyl